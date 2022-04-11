2022 CMT Music Awards: Keith Urban Delivers Powerful Performance of “Wild Hearts”

The country rocker kicked off the show with a bang—literally.

Keith Urban has been busy this awards season.

The “Somebody Like You” singer recently attended the Academy Awards with his Oscar-nominated wife, Nicole Kidman, then last week he presented Record of the Year at the Grammys. Tonight he took to the CMT Music Awards stage, opening the telecast by performing his powerful new single, “Wild Hearts,” a song he dedicates to the dreamers, wild cards, and wild hearts out there.

.@KeithUrban is bringing everyone together on the #CMTAwards stage as he kicks off the show! ❤️‍ Where are our WILD HEARTS at? pic.twitter.com/ZKRZLzLnYl — CBS (@CBS) April 12, 2022

Urban brought the neon signs of Broadway to the stage of Nashville’s Municipal Auditorium, with country music legends like Johnny Cash lit up in neon behind Urban as he wowed the crowd with his energetic kick-off performance. The five-time CMT Music Award winner kicked off the show with a bang, literally, as he ended his song with a blast of sparks that exploded from the stage. Another memorable live show from a country music legend.

Released back in August, “Wild Hearts” is the lead single from Urban’s upcoming 12th studio album.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for CMT

The 2022 CMT Music Awards air live, Monday, April 11 at 8/7c on CBS and Paramount+. Tune in for the CMT Music Awards Extended Encore, featuring an additional 30 minutes of performances and bonus footage, airing Friday, April 15 at 8/7c on CMT.