CMT Music Awards: Miranda Lambert’s “If I Was A Cowboy” Wins Female Video of the Year

“I’m so happy to be part of the women of country music today," said the cowboy queen.

Miranda Lambert rode off into the sunset and all the way to Nashville’s Municipal Auditorium for the 2022 CMT Music Awards.

At this year’s ceremony, Lambert traded her fringe and 10-gallon hat for a CMT Music Award belt buckle when she won the award for her Wild West-themed music video, “If I Was a Cowboy.”

“I’m just so damn happy to be here,” Lambert told the audience as she held her award. “I’m so happy to be part of the women of country music today. We are really starting to kick some ass!” The “Bluebird” singer then thanked the video director, Trey Fanjoy, who has been directing “pretty much” all of her music videos for the past two decades.

“Trey, this one’s for you. We are cowboys, and we are going to continue to be,” Lambert added as she ended her acceptance speech.

We're cowboys and we’re cheering for our queen! Congratulations to winner for Female Video of the Year @mirandalambert! ✨ #CMTAwards pic.twitter.com/bWb94BOkm3 — CBS (@CBS) April 12, 2022

Lambert was up against some stiff competition in the Female Video of the Year category, which included other big names such as Brandi Carlile, Gabby Barrett, Kacey Musgraves, Maren Morris, Mickey Guyton, and Tenille Arts. In the end, Lambert’s western video won out, making this her eighth CMT Music Award overall.

“If I Was a Cowboy” is the lead single off of her upcoming album, PALOMINO.

The 2022 CMT Music Awards air live, Monday, April 11 at 8/7c on CBS and Paramount+. Tune in for the CMT Music Awards Extended Encore, featuring an additional 30 minutes of performances and bonus footage, airing Friday, April 15 at 8/7c on CMT.