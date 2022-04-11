10 Country Stars That Shined On The 2022 CMT Music Awards Pink Carpet

Country music hitmakers flocked to Nashville’s Municipal Auditorium on Monday, April 11, to celebrate the 2022 CMT Music Awards. Singer-songwriters graced the eye-catching neon pink carpet dressed to the nines in show-ready ensembles.

Fan-favorite A-listers are known for pulling out their best looks at the CMT Music Awards, as they have room to get creative with one-of-a-kind designs.

Each Honky Tonk star struck a pose for the cameras and rocked various trends with confidence. Nashville’s hottest stars over-delivered with head-turning fashion looks from Western-style cowboy boots, shimmy-worthy fringe, and bedazzled denim.

Keep scrolling and see which celebrities showed up and showed out.

Jimmie Allen and Alexis Gale

Country crooner Jimmie Allen and wife Alexis Gale shared a quick smooch on the pink carpet before heading into the 2022 CMT Music Awards. Allen never disappoints with his carpet fashion, as he is always up-to-trend on the hottest styles. Gale’s two-piece pink power suit photographs well with her statement sleeves and Jimmies velvet fringe jacket proves that he is one of the most stylish singers in the honky tonk town.

Reyna Roberts

Nashville newcomer Reyna Roberts stepped out onto the carpet sporting a black-studded jumpsuit that is as fierce as her personality. CMT’s former Next Women of Country singer wore her hair perfectly curled and made a statement with black bedazzled pumps.

LeAnn Rimes

Country music legend LeAnn Rimes looked like a goddess on the pink CMT Music Awards carpet. The one-shoulder ball gown made nothing but a statement, as the long train and pearl embellished bodysuit struck a delicate balance between fierce and sophisticated.

Maren Morris

While Maren Morris gears up to perform her new release, “I Can’t Love You Anymore,” with Ryan Hurd – she dominated the pink carpet with an eye-catching crop top set. The vocalist’s mermaid red skirt and beach waves had style gurus craving summer.

Kat & Alex

Country couple Kat Luna and Alex Garrido took the pink carpet hand-in-hand, wearing matching ensembles. Luna elevated her black dress suit with a crystal fringe clutch and pointed-toe cowgirl boots encrusted with diamonds. Meanwhile, Garrido kept his look clean with a classic belt buckle and silver jewelry. The “American Idol” alums might just have won best-looking country couple in Nashville.

Jenna Paulette

Jenna Paulette, who is best known for her work on the big-screen and for her savvy songwriting, can now add fashionista to her diverse resume. The breakout vocalist rolled into the 2022 CMT Music Awards wearing a stunning brown three-part matching set, with white embroidering. The jacket draped over her shoulders had a white horseshoe, stitching of Texas, and a deputy-like badge on her sleeve. Overall, the budding singer-songwriter served up the ultimate wild-west look.

Cody Johnson

You can take the boy out of Texas, but you can’t take Texas out of the boy. Everything is bigger in Texas…and Cody Johnson proved that true with his massive cowboy hat and belt buckle. Following his win in the CMT Digital – First Performance of the Year category, the multi-platinum artist posed for several photos with a beaming smile ear to ear.

Maddie Font of Maddie & Tae

Spring has sprung, and Maddie Font from Maddie & Tae served a vibrant look perfect for the season. The breathtaking dress, embellished with white flowers – celebrates the beautiful weather. The gold crystal trim on the dress corresponds with her pointed-toe heels. However, the timeless ensemble was simply elevated with her baby blue clutch.

Anthony Mackie

Co-host Anthony Mackie brought Hollywood fashion to music city as he decided to keep his look simple and chic. The custom-tailored pinstripe navy suit pairs well with his designer boots.

Lainey Wilson

Breakout star Lainey Wilson exchanged her iconic bell bottoms for a gothic-inspired set. The buzz-worthy pants have an enormous slit that flawlessly showcases her gold strap-up pumps. The feathered statement hairpiece simply tops off the stand-out get-up.