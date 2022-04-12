2022 CMT Music Awards: Host Kelsea Ballerini Debuts New Anthem, “HEARTFIRST”

The good-vibe performance of “HEARTFIRST” by Kelsea Ballerini will be included in the CMT Music Awards Extended Cut on April 15 on CMT.

Co-host Kelsea Ballerini premiered her recently released single, “HEARTFIRST” Monday evening (April 11) at the 2022 CMT Music Awards. The powerhouse vocalist previously tested positive for the Coronavirus, leaving her to debut the anthem live from her Tennessee home.

The hitmaker’s team and the CMT camp managed to decorate a stunning set in her backyard to keep country music fans safe. With a deep blue backdrop and spring flowers strategically sprinkled around her lawn, the singer-songwriter delivered a powerful rendition of her 90’s-inspired track.

“Who knows what’ll happen, ain’t that always kinda magic | When you don’t know who’s holding the cards| Could be a wish I never knew ya or permanently tattoo ya| Only the moon knows what’s in the stars | That voice in my head says to slow down| But it can’t feel your hands on my hips right now| It may not be next year, what I need| Then again, maybe it might be,” the singer belted with a glossy white acoustic guitar wrapped around her neck.

The ear-grabbing blend of the steady beat, faint guitar, and pitch-perfect piano – creates an electrifying melody ready for the summer. The COVER Girl channeled the solstice vibes by sporting a seafoam green mini dress and matching eyeshadow.

The vocalist penned the breezy bop alongside Little Big Town’s Karen Fairchild and seasoned songsmith Alysa Vanderheym. The singalong-worthy track serves as the follow-up to her No.1 hit, “half of my hometown,” featuring Kenny Chesney.

While co-hosting and performing remotely, the chart-topping artist is also in the running for Video of the Year and Collaborative Video of the Year for “half of my hometown.”

The good-vibe performance of “HEARTFIRST” by Kelsea Ballerini will be included in the CMT Music Awards Extended Cut on April 15 on CMT. The must-watch version will consist of 30 additional minutes and will have extra never-before-seen content.