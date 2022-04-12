Watch: Little Big Town Gets Campfire Cozy with “Girl Crush”

Fresh off debuting their new single “Hell Yeah” on the CMT Music Awards on Monday, Little Big Town is setting things ablaze on CMT Tuesday with the season premiere of “CMT Campfire Sessions: Little Big Town.”

Sparks fly at 8 p.m. (ET).

The quartet brought out their most beloved hits – although with markedly less production as is the theme for “CMT Campfire Sessions.” Situated with guitars around the campfire, members put a new spin on sing-along favorites, including the group’s smash “Girl Crush.”



“Our favorite foursome Little Big Town shines bright in the intimate, fireside setting as they help us celebrate an upcoming slate of new must-see summertime jam sessions that mixes new music and greatest hits,” ​​said Margaret Comeaux, Executive Producer and CMT’s Senior Vice President of Production. “CMT Campfire Sessions: Little Big Town” will premiere as part of the brand’s first CMT MUSIC AWARDS WEEK, featuring a week of original programming that kicked off Monday with the 2022 CMT Music Awards. “CMT Storytellers with Brooks & Dunn” debuts 8 p.m. Wednesday. “CMT Crossroads LeAnn Rimes & Friends” will air 8 p.m. Thursday. And the curtain rises on CMT Music Awards Extended Cut 8 p.m. Friday. Cindy Watts Embedded from www.youtube.com



