Watch: Little Big Town Gets Campfire Cozy with “Girl Crush”

Fresh off debuting their new single “Hell Yeah” on the CMT Music Awards on Monday, Little Big Town is setting things ablaze on CMT Tuesday with the season premiere of “CMT Campfire Sessions: Little Big Town.”
Sparks fly at 8 p.m. (ET).
The quartet brought out their most beloved hits – although with markedly less production as is the theme for “CMT Campfire Sessions.” Situated with guitars around the campfire, members put a new spin on sing-along favorites, including the group’s smash “Girl Crush.”