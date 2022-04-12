The Judds Reveal Final Tour: “The fans have always been my family of choice”

The Judds made their first awards show appearance in more than 20 years on the 2022 CMT Music Awards Monday – and pretty soon, they’ll be popping up all over the country.
The mother-daughter duo revealed plans for their first tour in more than a decade this week, and the tour title indicates it’s the last time they’ll make such a trek.
Dubbed The Final Tour, the run of shows includes 10 arena dates and launches on Sept. 30 in Grand Rapids, Mich., at Van Andel Arena.
Other stops on the tour include Toledo, Ohio, Green Bay, Wisconsin, Fort Worth, Texas, and more, wrapping on Oct. 28 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. Martina McBride will join The Judds on select dates.