The Judds Reveal Final Tour: “The fans have always been my family of choice”

The Judds made their first awards show appearance in more than 20 years on the 2022 CMT Music Awards Monday – and pretty soon, they’ll be popping up all over the country.

The mother-daughter duo revealed plans for their first tour in more than a decade this week, and the tour title indicates it’s the last time they’ll make such a trek.

Dubbed The Final Tour, the run of shows includes 10 arena dates and launches on Sept. 30 in Grand Rapids, Mich., at Van Andel Arena.

Other stops on the tour include Toledo, Ohio, Green Bay, Wisconsin, Fort Worth, Texas, and more, wrapping on Oct. 28 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. Martina McBride will join The Judds on select dates.



"The fans have always been my family of choice," Naomi Judd said in a statement. "I love them dearly, so I'm chompin' at the bit to belt out our hits and reconnect with them once again. The cherry on top is singing with my beloved, wild, and extremely talented daughter… the best singer of any genre, Wynonna! She asked me if I was still going to twist, twirl and crack jokes. I answered, 'Heck yeah! I'm too old to grow up now!'" Wynonna Judd said she was most looking forward to celebrating Judd music with fans. "Mom and I have had quite the journey over the last 38 years, and the fans have been with us through it all," she explained in a statement. "This tour is a celebration for them!" The Judds accumulated 14 No. 1 songs, 20 Top 10 hits and sold more than 20 million albums throughout their career. They'll be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in May. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 15, at TheJudds.com.




