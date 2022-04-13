Randy Houser And Wife Tatiana Are Expecting Second Child Come October

Randy Houser is expanding his family and has made his return back to the country music scene with single, "Note to Self."

Randy Houser’s wife Tatiana has a bun in the oven!

Before Houser performed at the Tortuga Music Festival in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida over the weekend (April 10) the country star told radio show TC & Dina B on Kiss Country 99.9 that him and his wife are expecting their second child together.

The “How Country Feels” singer and Tatiana welcomed their first son Huckleberry Randolph into the world in 2019. However, Houser also has a 10-year-old son named West from a previous relationship.

The radio personality asked the chart-topping artist if Huckleberry will become a big brother anytime soon, and Houser quickly responded with a yes.

“He is, yeah. In October,” the hitmaker uttered with enthusiasm.

The sudden announcement comes on the heels of his latest single, “Note to Self.” Within the same interview, Houser opened up about the thought-provoking single and his creative process.

The diary-like ballad marks Houser’s first release since his critically acclaimed 2019 record, “Magnolia.” The Mississippi native penned “Note to Self” alongside Ross Copperman, Casey Beathard, and Bobby Pinson in hopes to make his listeners think and reflect on the important aspects of life.

While working on the project, he mentioned that he did not take a traditional mainstream country approach. As Houser placed outside voices on the backburner, he wrote from his heart.

“Any time someone tries to tell me how to make music and what to say and all those things… that don’t settle very well with me,” Randy declared. “I didn’t really want to do it the traditional way anymore. I just want to do what I want to do and if people like it then that’s fine. That’s obviously what we all want, but I want to be able to say things that like, make people think instead of just, ‘Hey truck, hey girl, BEER, truck, girl, beer.’”

The hitmaker said that the idea came to him during shut down, when many music-goers were in a “reflective mindset.”

“It was one of those songs that kind of came in the middle of the pandemic and it’s just things that I sort of learned over the years. And things I want to make myself do better at. I kind of had the time to sit around and go, ‘okay…what did I do wrong here? Or how did this go bad?’ and just things you learned.”



Following the release, he brought his soul-touching lyrics to life in a Nashville-centric music video directed by Jay Christensen and Spencer S. Peter. The powerhouse proved that he is one of country's finest, as he delivered the captivating track on a tiny stage at Tootsie's Orchid Lounge and made a transition to the legendary Ryman Auditorium to perform with a full band. "We also wanted to spotlight a special part of Nashville, one that not everyone gets to experience," he shared in a statement upon release. "The short walk between the Ryman and Tootsie's is a path taken by some of the most legendary performers across all genres. It felt like a special way to honor and appreciate two of the city's most enduring staples." Late March Houser closed out his headlining tour with a sold-out Ryman show. It wasn't long until he jumped back on the road with longtime friend Jamey Johnson for their co-headlining Country Cadillac Tour Part 2. Houser will be sharing his chilling baritone pipes until April 16 in Iowa.




