Music

Brooks & Dunn Anchor “CMT Storytellers” Premiere Tonight

Brooks & Dunn share songs and stories in "CMT Storytellers" tonight.
by 1h ago

Brooks & Dunn are ready to spill the tea.

The iconic country music duo will star in the debut episode of “CMT Storytellers” 8 p.m. (ET) April 13 (today). And true to brand, Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn share the stories behind the songs and give viewers an inside look at the creative chemistry that makes Brooks & Dunn one of the most adored acts in modern country music history.

“We’re both full of shit, and we like to talk about our songs,” Dunn said of why the men wanted to anchor the reboot of “Storytellers” on CMT.

Embedded from www.youtube.com.