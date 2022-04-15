Crossover Artist Monica Talks Forthcoming Country Record and Collaboration with Jimmie Allen And Little Big Town

</noscript> </div>

The award-winning performer continued to mention that “Pray” was the perfect song to make her country debut with, as she is returning back to her roots and singing what she believes in.

“It made it really special for me because my parents are Methodist ministers. Some of my secular music, they aren’t as fond of because I say things that will make my mom’s neck snap back,” she shared with a laugh. “But in this moment, she sees exactly who she raised and what she taught us. The faith that she instilled is represented strongly in the song,” she added.

It’s fearless females like Mickey Guyton and leaders like Jimmie Allen who have created a safe space within the honky tonk genre, that gave Monica the courage to shift from R&B to country. When Monica stepped into the music scene in 1994 and signed with Rowdy Records at just 12-years-old, she revealed that there was little-to-no representation.

“You didn’t see black women singing country music as much, there was no representation…but they didn’t have the platform we now have,” she clarified. “You look at Mickey Guyton, I absolutely love her. I love who she stands for, I love how she represents herself, and of course, her voice is magnificent. But, to also read sometimes the hardships that she faces… I’m definitely a frontline soldier in saying that we all should be able to be in this space. It should be a complete welcome for each of us. Not just because we should, or we feel like it’s old, but because it’s earned. We work just as hard, we love just as hard, and we sacrifice just as much. For me to be able to do it after being told for years that R&B singers just don’t – it means even more,” she stressed.

Monica told CMT that she kept her country music dreams hush-hush for an extended period of time until fellow musicians like Carlile, Miranda Lambert, and other empowering women encouraged her to explore other areas of her artistry despite naysayers. While placing outside opinions on the back-burner, Monica called in Carlile to cultivate her forthcoming country record, “Open Roads.”

“I kept this dream really to myself, and no one knew but my parents,” she revealed. “For me to say it and someone like Brandi be so open to it, want to be a part of it, be there cutting my vocals, bringing in Natalie Hemby, and Miranda Lambert. All these people that I admire to be so ready to work with me – it was the push I needed.”

The crossover artist said she played with the idea, but always thought it would be “safer” to just stay and make music where she was comfortable.

“I’m stepping completely out of my comfort zone. I’m no longer singing country in the shower. I’m singing it for the world,” she said with pride. “I’m doing what I tell my children to do all the time to remain fearless, to break barriers, to stand for something. I know that I’ll stand for something standing in country.”

Monica’s highly anticipated country collection is set to drop later this year, and she warned CMT to buckle up because “Open Roads” will be a “legendary” project.

“The name of the album is “Open Roads.” It’s executive produced by Brandi Carlile and myself. We are going to make sure we blow your minds, because I am not taking this lightly. This is my first, so I feel like the same 12-year-old girl that brought you my very first R&B album,” she said full of excitement. “I have separated myself completely from that world to do what needs to be done over here. I sometimes sleep right at the studio while they are playing live instruments around me, whatever needs to be done. This is serious for me, I take it seriously. So, I definitely am giving it 3000 myself and making sure that it is the type of record that could be looked at as “legendary,” she concluded.

Until Monica releases “Open Roads,” country music fans can tune into the CMT Music Awards Extended Cut tonight, April 15, on CMT to watch her chilling performance of “Pray” with Allen and Little Big Town. The must-watch version will consist of 30 additional minutes and will have extra never-before-seen content.