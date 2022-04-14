Tim McGraw Shares Nervous Elevator Ride with Willie Nelson – and a Police Dog

You never know who you’ll run into at a country music awards show. Just ask Tim McGraw.

McGraw recently told Melissa and Austin at US 99 in Chicago about bumping into Willie Nelson on an elevator in Nashville.

“We were at the CMAs one year and my security guy EJ and I got on the elevator,” McGraw said. “Willie got on the elevator with us, and he’s like, ‘Hey Tim how you doing? Doing good?’”

Everything was fine until the elevator stopped on the next floor.

“Two police officers walked in with a dog,” McGraw recalled. “We’re on the elevator. Everybody’s quiet. We go up one more floor, and the police officers and the dog got off. The doors closed, and Willie looked over at me and said … ‘Bomb dog!’”

McGraw and his wife Faith Hill recently wrapped up their run as James and Margaret Dutton on “1883,” the series that follows the family as they make the treacherous journey from Texas to Montana to establish the expansive ranch that is the setting for “Yellowstone” on Paramount Network. McGraw and Hill’s characters are the great-grandparents of Kevin Costner’s cantankerous John Dutton, who owns the largest cattle ranch in the United States.

Now that the series is over, McGraw is readying to launch his spring tour later this month. The McGraw Tour 2022 kicks off April 29 in Arkansas and stretches through June 4. Russell Dickerson, Alexandra Kay and Brandon Davis will open the show.

Tim McGraw’s McGraw Tour 2022 Dates:

Feb. 19 — San Antonio, Texas @ San Antonio Rodeo *

March 6 — Arlington, Texas @ The American Rodeo *

March 12 — Norca, Calif. @ Boots In the Park *

April 7 — Augusta, Ga. @ XPR Augusta *

April 29 — Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP

April 30 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

May 5 — Jacksonville, Fla. @ Daily’s Place

May 6 — Tampa, Fla. @ MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheater

May 7 — West Palm Beach, Fla. @ iThink Financial Amphitheater

May 12 — Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion

May 13 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheater

May 14 — Orange Beach, Ala. @ The Wharf Amphitheater

May 19 — Cleveland, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center

May 20 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ BB&T Pavilion

May 21 — Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park

May 26 — Syracuse, N.Y. @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

May 27 — Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center

May 28 — Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live

June 2 — Hartford, Ct. @ Xfinity Theatre

June 3 — Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

June 4 — Mansfiled, Mass. @ Xfinity Center

June 18 — Winsted, Minn. @ Winstock Country Music Festival *

June 24 — North Platte, Neb. @ Nebraskaland Days *

June 25 — Grand Junction, Colo. @ Country Jam *

July 31 — Camrose, Alb. Canada @ Big Valley Jamboree *