Maren Morris And Ryan Hurd Talk About Recording A Duet Album: “I Think It’d Be Fun”

Ryan Hurd reveals a collaboration with his wife, Maren Morris could be on the horizon.
Powerhouse vocalist Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd delivered a romantic duet to “I Can’t Love You Anymore” during the 2022 CMT Music Awards on Monday, April 11, and now fans are craving more from the country couple.

The diary-like anthem lives on Morris’ recently released record “Humble Quest,” but the chart-topping artist is already talking about her next project and it might just be with her labelmate she calls her husband. Hurd caught up with “Taste of Country Nights” host Evan Paul to dish on the conversation and potential collaboration.

“She brought it up the other day,” the singer told Paul. “We were listening to the radio, and she was like, ’If we ever did a record together, I’d want this guy to produce it’… So, it was the first time that she ever brought it up,” he added.

