Luke Combs Teases Firstborn Son’s Name And Gives Update On Wife’s Pregnancy

With an uncomfortable laugh, he kept his lips sealed and played the instrument. The second question asked Combs’ to disclose what the baby’s name rhymes with. Instead of picking up the ukulele, he gave fans a subtle hint.

“There’s a shortlist,” he said before teasing Rob and Holly. “It rhymes with orange. It rhymes with purple.”

Jokes aside, the multi-platinum artist confirmed that he is not picky about the name and simply hopes for a “healthy” baby boy.

“If a damn alligator can come out, it wouldn’t matter to me as long as it’s healthy…I would teach him to sing, teach him how to eat a cheeseburger, [and] I could afford a good coach,” he uttered to the outlet. “I have been [plotting] the takeover of the Nashville little league in the next five years — finding the best kids, building this unstoppable little league team,” he told Kiss Country 99.9 TC & Dina B.

The chart-topping artist also mentioned that Nicole has been handling her pregnancy well.

“She hasn’t been doing anything out of the norm. It’s been kind of surprising, and everyone’s like, ’Aw buddy, you just wait.’ It just never happened, in the best way,” he added.

He continued to share that several friends and family have been warning him about the pregnancy journey and parenthood.

“Everyone wants you to have some awful experience that they had, and they’re like, ’You just wait until she wakes you up and wants a biscuit at 2:00 in the morning.’ I want a biscuit early in the morning,” he said while laughing.

While Combs gears up to become a father, he is also preparing to release his third studio album on June 24. The tracklist will include – “The Kind Of Love We Make,” “Five Leaf Clover,” “Growin’ Up and Getting’ Old,” Tomorrow Me,” and more.