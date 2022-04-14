Luke Combs Teases Firstborn Son’s Name And Gives Update On Wife’s Pregnancy

Country music star Luke Combs has his firstborn son’s name locked up, and he threw away the key.
Before Combs performed at the Tortuga Music Festival in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida on Sunday, April 10, he sat down with Audacy’s Rob + Holly to discuss baby names and to play a rapid-fire game of “Truth or Uke.”
The hitmaker and his wife Nicole Hocking are expecting their first child together this spring, but they are keeping the baby’s name under wraps. During the quick game beachside – Combs was encouraged to pick a question out of a cowboy hat, and he had the option to answer honestly or play the ukulele.
The two radio personalities only included baby-centric questions, hoping the “Forever After All” singer would reveal the highly anticipated name. Combs was unaware of their secretive plan and reached into the hat to take a shot at the first question.