CMT Music Awards: Five Moments You Missed – But Catch Them Friday Night on CMT

CMT Music Awards Extended Cut will air 8 p.m. (ET) Friday and include Carrie Underwood, Cody Johnson, Walker Hayes, Jason Aldean, Miranda Lambert and more along with 30 additional minutes of new performances and extra content.

If the 2022 CMT Music Awards had an MVP, Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown would be neck-and-neck for the win. Ballerini found out days before the awards show that she had COVID-19 and wouldn’t be able to fulfill her duties as planned. While she and her team figured out ways for her to participate in the show from home, Brown stepped in last-minute to help actor Anthony Mackie with in-house hosting duties.

CMT sent over a backdrop and a portion of the pink carpet, and Ballerini set up studio lighting in her house. She performed from her backyard and pulled off multiple costume changes over the course of the night.

Ballerini’s kick-save was one of many memorable productions from the 2022 CMT Music Awards, which originally aired Monday night on CBS. However, you can catch Ballerini’s at home, do-it-yourself awards show execution in addition to other elaborate performances from stars including Carrie Underwood, Cody Johnson, Walker Hayes, Jason Aldean, Miranda Lambert and more along with 30 additional minutes of new performances and extra content on CMT Music Awards Extended Cut 8 p.m. (ET) Friday.

The extended version of the show includes never before seen performances by Cole Swindell, Lainey Wilson, Jason Aldean and Cody Johnson. As for highlights from the original broadcast, here are a few of our favorites:

