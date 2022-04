It’s Good Friday and while there’s no Easter music in the playlist there are plenty of positive, thoughtful songs for the soundtrack to your holiday weekend. Ingrid Andress’ new song is all about what makes someone a good person, and Mitchell Tenpenny’s release is a tribute to his mother.

Other new music out this week includes songs from Niko Moon, Abbey Cone and more.

So, here’s to a weekend of feel-good music, chocolate eggs and all the things that fill your heart and your stomach.



Ingrid Andress , “Good Person”: An ambient, melodic midtempo written by Andress, Steph Jones and Sam Ellis, “Good Person” is a reflective contemplation about what makes someone a good person.

“I wrote ’Good Person’ when I realized that I was starting to question a lot of things,” Andress said in a statement. “What makes somebody good, and what does that look like, and in a world of being so judgmental of other people, what makes you better than them? Stay tuned fam. This is just the beginning.”

Andress co-produced the track with Ellis, and the song is from her forthcoming sophomore album that is the follow-up to her critically acclaimed “Lady Like.”



Mitchell Tenpenny , “Mama Raised the Hell Out of Me”: Written by Mitchell Tenpenny, Jaren Johnston and Zach Kale, “Mama Raised the Hell Out of Me” is a soulful ode layered over acoustic guitar dedicated to the singer/songwriter’s mother.

Lyrics include: She saw me coming a mile away| So far from Heaven| No chance I would get in| She didn’t see me that way| The devil only knows the sinner I would be| But Mama raised the Hell out of me

“I love my mama to death,” Tenpenny said. “She the strongest woman in the world I’ve ever (known). I’m very lucky to call her my mom. I wanted to write a song for her … and I just love that title. I think she raised the Hell out of me. You know, not just in the religion sense, but just like she did such a great job.”

“Mama Raised the Hell Out of Me” is from Tenpenny’s hew EP “The Low Light Sessions,” available now.



Niko Moon , “EASY TONIGHT”: Country music artist Niko Moon is providing fans with a taste of summer early with his breezy banger, “EASY TONIGHT.” The free-spirit single serves as his first release since his critically acclaimed 2021 debut album, “ GOOD TIME .” The not-so-typical love song encourages fans to raise a drink in the air and toast to their favorite bar that feels like “paradise.”

“This old bar is paradise| Ain’t nothing here that I don’t like | The perfect place to waste some time | That’s right | Where the music is playin’| People are singing| Like these old Levi’s, yeah we’re getting faded| No, I just can’t get enough | Bartender fill up my cup | ‘Cause I just wanna raise one up,’ he sings within the laid-back track destined to be on pregame playlists nationwide.

With a Kenny Chesney-like mindset, the seasoned songsmith penned the summertime anthem alongside wife Anna Moon, Patrick Davis, Wyatt Durrette, Levi Lowrey, Kevin Mac, and Joshua Murty. Moon’s infectious sound and singsong-worthy lyrics leave “EASY TONIGHT” festival-ready.



Abbey Cone , “King of the World”: Former CMT’S Next Women of Country Class of 2020 member has over-delivered once again with her ear-grabbing release, “King Of The World.” The truthful track serves as a teaser to her forthcoming debut collection, “HATE ME.” In true singer-songwriter fashion, Cone will be touching upon a broad spectrum of topics in her six-piece project due on April 22.

“This project is me. I felt the feelings, I wrote the songs, I co-produced, I co-directed and co-created every part of this release with my team, incredible cowriters, my family and my best friends. I could never release something that didn’t feel undeniably me,” she shared in a statement.

While wearing her heart on her sleeve, she penned “King Of The World” a relatable anthem that displays her impressive gift for songwriting and soaring vocals.

“‘King Of The World’ is the less romantic side of the small town boy story,” said the Texas native. “It’s the story of the insecure ones, the ones who can’t handle a girl destined for more than her hometown. The ones who think they’re king of the world, but unfortunately have never experienced more than a few square miles of it.”

Listen to the full Roundup Playlist: