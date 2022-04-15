CMT and mtheory Team for Equal Access Development Program to Champion Unheard Voices

The artists chosen for the program's inaugural class are Madeline Edwards, Miko Marks and Valerie Ponzio. The music management professionals are Charlene Bryant, Kadeem Phillips and Marques Vance.

CMT has long championed women in the music business through its annual Next Women of Country campaign. Now the network has joined management services company mtheory to expand its philanthropy even more with the new Equal Access Development Program.

CMT and mtheory announced the six candidates who will participate in the program, an artist and management training initiative designed to foster and support marginalized communities underrepresented in the genre, including Black, Native and Indigenous, Latino, LGBTQ+ and women. The program was revealed onstage at the CMT MUSIC AWARDS by CBS Mornings co-host Gayle King who called the new effort “a bold commitment towards ensuring an inclusive future for all voices in country music.”

The program will again be featured on tonight’s encore showing of the CMT Music Awards. Dubbed CMT Music Awards Extended Cut, the show will air with bonus material at 8 p.m. (ET) on CMT.

