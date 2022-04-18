Blake Shelton actually wore a pink bunny suit that coordinated with the wallpaper.

Pics: How Blake Shelton, Garth Brooks and More Spent Their Easter Weekend

If Easter 2022 taught us anything about celebrity life, it’s that some stars are just like us.

And some aren’t.

For example, Garth Brooks spent his Easter weekend on stage in front of more than 70,000 people. And Blake Shelton dressed up in a pink bunny costume and strolled down the hallway with his dogs.

In contrast, stars including Lady A’s Charles Kelley, Rodney Atkins, Jana Kramer and Jessie James Decker posed for sweet pictures with their families.

Was your Easter bunny suits, church clothes or a combination of both?

Here’s how country music’s favorite stars spent their holiday.

Brooks kicked his weekend off on stage at Nissan Stadium.

“Thought nothing could be louder than Friday night,” Brooks wrote hours before Easter morning. “I was wrong!!!! Holy Cow Music City!!!!! THAT’S how you do it!!!! I’m a FAN!!!! love, g #GARTHinNASHVILLE”

When Shelton donned his pink bunny suit, he knew he was giving fans something to jump up and down about.

“Happy Easter everybody,” he wrote. “You’re welcome.”

Charles Kelley of Lady A and his wife Cassie took a more traditional approach to Easter Sunday as they posed for a sweet photo with their son Ward.

Decker shared a snap of her family on the beach with the caption: “Happy Easter from our family to yours 🐰✝️ He is risen 🙏”

Kramer shared a picture of herself and her kids in church clothes, explaining that the easter bunny tiptoed through their house that morning.

“My bunnies❤️. Beautiful message today in church… There is always hope. #heisrisen #happyeaster. Also the bunny was tiptoeing 😂. Not one legged,” she wrote.

Rodney Atkins and his wife Rose posed in front of their tour bus with their two young children.

“Happy Easter y’all!” he typed.