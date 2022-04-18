Music

WATCH: Shania Twain, Harry Styles Join Forces For A Surprise Performance At Coachella

Shania Twain and Harry Styles start a desert dance party with "Man! I Feel Like A Woman!" and "You're Still the One" at Coachella.
Pop artist Harry Styles made his Coachella debut on Friday evening (April 15) in Indio, California, with a jaw-dropping 18-song set including new music and a special surprise from country legend Shania Twain.

The former One Direction band member performed a solo rendition of “What Makes You Beautiful,” chart-topping tracks “Watermelon Sugar,” “Adore You,” “Carolina,” and lead single “As It Was” from his forthcoming record, “Harry’s House.” Although the hitmaker sang several fan favorites, the standout moment was when Twain joined Styles under the spotlight to sing “Man! I Feel Like A Woman!

Dressed in a sequence retro dress, the country star belted the first few notes of the iconic song from the top of a massive staircase. The sudden appearance left festival-goers dead in their tracks, as the European heartthrob flawlessly joined in on the singalong-worthy chorus.

