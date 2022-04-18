WATCH: Shania Twain, Harry Styles Join Forces For A Surprise Performance At Coachella

</noscript> </div>

“Music icon. Fashion icon. And true friend❤️ I am honored and thrilled to have joined @Harry_Styles onstage for his @coachella debut. What a magical moment!! I mean, c’mon…WHAT A SHOW 🔥 I’m a huge fan! Grateful we got to create this memory together – Thank you Harry,” Twain said.

Ticket-holders and country music fanatics instantly responded to the tweet with praise and gratitude.

“I had a full fangirl attack when you emerged from the stage. What a wonderful performance! Thanks @Harry_Styles for inviting her, and thank you, Shania, for saying yes. You two saved the entire year of 2022 last night!” said a fan. “This was one of the moments in music history I will never forget, my two idols performing together,” shared another.

This was not the first time the country-pop legend vocalized her love for Styles. In February, she talked about their mutual passion for fashion and potential collaboration on the Home Now Radio podcast on Apple Music Hits.

“I’m really a big fan of Harry Styles, and he’s apparently a fan of mine as well. He likes to sing ’You’re Still The One,’ and he performs it sometimes in his show, his live show, which is really cool and a huge compliment,” the five-time Grammy award-winner shared. “One thing that I think is really cool that we share is we like to wear leopard print. Leopard print is a Shania Twain signature print, but Harry Styles can borrow it, of course, because he’s so cute and talented. So yeah, you’ve got my permission. Go ahead. Wear it. Just don’t wear it out,” she added while giving the artist her blessing.

After a two-year hiatus due to the Coronavirus pandemic – Coachella came back stronger than ever, with the buzz-worthy duet serving as the unofficial kick-off. The festival just wrapped its first dates in the desert and will be back this upcoming weekend, April 22 to 24. Tickets to the festival are currently available, here.