Dierks Bentley Shares Story Behind “Beers On Me,” Celebrates 21st No. 1 Hit

Dierks Bentley: "I just loved the idea of (“Beers On Me”) because that's what I thought it'd be fun to do for my fans"

Dierks Bentley’s life is imitating art this week as his collaboration with HARDY and Breland, “Beers On Me,” became his 21st No. 1 hit. Now, he says, a round is on him.

“#BeersOnMe is #1 at country radio today… wow!” Bentley said on social media. “Thank you to everyone who helped make this happen, to @breland (which… congrats on your first #1 dude 🤯) and @hardy for making this song what it is. Country radio… I owe y’all a beer.”

HARDY replied: “THANK YOU SO MUCH DUDE”

Bentley co-wrote “Beers On Me” with Ashley Gorley, Luke Dick, Ross Copperman, Breland and Hardy from an idea that was sparked on a writers retreat in Colorado. Bentley, HARDY, Copperman and Dick planned to split into groups and write songs but instead opted to spend several days writing as one large unit.

“I just loved the idea of (“Beers On Me”) because that’s what I thought it’d be fun to do for my fans,” Bentley told The Boot. “You get a ticket to the show, and then you also get a free beer coupon. I was going to pay for that out of my pocket, and so I was like, ‘This is such a great song idea, let’s go with this,’ we wrote it and then I had Hardy come in and sing on it.”





