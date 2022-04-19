Gabby Barrett Talks Being a Mom, Explains Understanding Success

Gabby Barrett will return to "American Idol" as a mentor on Sunday. The show airs Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Gabby Barrett is counting her blessings, and some of them are a bit surprising.

Barrett, who sang her new song “Pick Me Up” on the CMT Music Awards last week, said she’s thankful for the shutdown that came with COVID-19. While many artists struggled with too much free time, Barrett used hers to carefully consider her success.

“It got to sink in what’s happening, No. 1 songs and record labels and awards shows and babies and married and so many wonderful accomplishments,” said Barrett, who came in third on season 16 of “American Idol.” “It was hard to let it sink in, though, because for 10 years, when I started singing, I got so many nos and closed doors. So for the past couple of years to be how they’ve been, it’s been amazing.”

Barrett, 22, said these days she’s just taking each day as it comes and doting on her 1-year-old daughter Baylah May.

“That’s what I’m going home to tonight,” Barrett said at the CMT Music Awards.

Barrett told Entertainment Tonight Baylah was walking and “on the move,” so she was “buying her shoes and all the things.”

It’s also a fair bet that the toddler will go on tour with her mama when Barrett joins Jason Aldean on his 34-city ROCK N’ ROLL COWBOY TOUR, launching July 15 in Scranton, Pennsylvania, stretches to October 29 in Wichita, Kansas. John Morgan and Dee Jay Silver are also on the line-up.





