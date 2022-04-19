Post Malone and Billy Strings Share Rendition of Johnny Cash’s “Cocaine Blues”

Critically acclaimed hip-hop artist Post Malone and fast-rising bluegrass star Billy Strings recently shared the spotlight to deliver a jaw-dropping cover of “Cocaine Blues” by Johnny Cash. The epic collaboration came on the heels of Strings’ performance at the 64th annual Grammy Awards, where he scored two nominations.
While he did not walk away with any hardware from the prestigious evening, he jumped back on the road to continue his spring headlining tour. During his stop at The Observatory in Southern California, Strings surprised fans with a 25-song set and called Malone up to perform for the sold-out crowd.
With an acoustic guitar wrapped around his tattooed-covered neck, a draft beer, and cigarette in hand, the “Congratulations” singer entered side stage ready to flex his country sound.