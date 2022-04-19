The Judds Talk “Surreal” Final Tour and Stage Fashion: “The Toothpaste is Out of the Tube”

When The Judds played the CMT Music Awards last week, it was their first awards show performance in more than 20 years. And while there was plenty of excitement surrounding their reemergence, now the mother-daughter duo of Naomi and Wynonna Judd have even more to look forward to – their tour.
Dubbed The Final Tour, the run of shows includes 10 arena dates and launches on Sept. 30 in Grand Rapids, Mich., at Van Andel Arena. Other stops on the tour include Toledo, Ohio, Green Bay, Wisconsin, Fort Worth, Texas, and more, wrapping on Oct. 28 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. Martina McBride will join The Judds on select dates.
Wynonna calls their reunion and upcoming tour “surreal.”
“It’s like I’m outside looking in and on another level; I’ve been doing it for 38 years,” she said. “There’s a lot happening all at once.”
“And I’m too old to grow up now,” Naomi added.
Wynonna said planning for the tour is nerve-wracking but fun.
“As long as I remember not to get bogged down in the details, I’m good,” Wynonna said. “As long as I remember to celebrate and not worry. I’m at that age where I’m enjoying all of it. I used to dread it because I’m so shy.”