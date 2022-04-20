Mitchell Tenpenny Shares His Journey from Screamer Bands to Country Radio

Mitchell Tenpenny has two songs on country radio right now – “At the End of a Bar” with Chris Young and “Truth About You,” but country music wasn’t his first passion.

When he was younger, Tenpenny played drums in a hardcore screamer band. His mother suffered through the gigs because that’s what mothers do. Then in college, the singer took an interest in songwriting on his acoustic guitar. He went home to show her what he’d been working on.

“She just started tearing up and crying,” Tenpenny said. “They were tears of joy, honestly, because I wasn’t playing the screaming music. I wrote a full country music song that was storytelling.”

