Carrie Underwood Reveals New Track “Crazy Angels” From Upcoming Record “Demin & Rhinestones”

Country music powerhouse Carrie Underwood is gearing up to release her ninth studio album, “Denim and Rhinestones,” and she’s slowly rolling out the songs. The hitmaker recently took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes video promoting her new banger “Crazy Angels,” which is set to drop this Friday, April 22.

The short preview video displays the eight-time Grammy Award winner walking into a recording studio in retro silver sneakers and an athleisure ensemble. Once Underwood arrived in front of the microphone, she belted the lyrics she penned alongside frequent collaborators David Garcia and Lydia Vaughan.

“Listen to a new track called #CrazyAngelss from my upcoming album, Denim & Rhinestones, this Friday! Share your Reels with this clip and now tag me 🤪😇 Pre-order at the link in bio! #DenimAndRhinestones💜💎,” she wrote below the teaser.

With the up-tempo instrumentals backing her wide vocal range, Underwood sings about her different personalities and “wild side.” Underwood is already receiving praise from her devoted community, as they are pointing out her iconic sound and declaring their high hopes for the upcoming record.

“Omg!!! Now this is classic Carrie Underwood right here!!!! I’m so pumped for this album,” said an eager fan. “@Carrieunderwood I feel like this is going to be your best album to date!!!” shared another.

“Crazy Angels” follows the release of the title track, “Denim & Rhinestones.” The songstress premiered the haunting single “Ghost Story” at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards and delivered a jaw-dropping performance of the hit at the 2022 CMT Music Awards.

Underwood is expected to release the project on June 10, 2022. The “Before He Cheats” singer wrote 11 of the 12 tracks on the highly anticipated collection. “Denim & Rhinestones” will also serve as her first country project since her critically acclaimed 2018 release, “Cry Pretty.”

“We cover a lot of ground on this album. We have a lot of songs that have a bit of a ‘throwback’ feel, but they sound super fresh. I grew up listening to so many different kinds of music, and that is extremely evident in this body of work,” she previously said in a statement. “These are musical influences that are all in me and work their way out, and I just decided this time not to get in their way. I think this whole album ended up being a big reflection of me as a person and as an artist.”

While fans wait patiently for the genre-bending artist to release the full-length tracklist, she’s splitting her time between music city and her Vegas residency. The multi-platinum artist dressed in a long sleeve ball gown took her talents to the Grand Ole Opry (April 16) to sing in the legendary circle. The vocalist delivered an ear-grabbing rendition of “Blame It On Your Heart” by legend Patty Loveless and “Wasted” from her 2005 album, “Some Hearts.”

The country music star recently wrapped her April leg of her Reflection: The Las Vegas Residency at the Resorts World Theatre. The superstar will pick back up on May 11 and will close out on May 21.