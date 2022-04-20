Beyond the Edge: Craig Morgan and Mike Singletary Share Their Takeaways From the Show

</noscript> </div>

Singletary said everyone looked to Morgan for guidance on the show but that the feeling they left with was gratitude for the military.

“The No. 1 thing that I really came away with was thinking about our soldiers and what they go through,” Singletary explained. “I was there for 10 days, but I thought about our soldiers and the price they pay. I was dumbfounded. All I can think about is how can they do that day after day? We should appreciate them more.”

Morgan said that what the cast experienced on the show was a tiny microcosm of what troops face, but said he felt like he walked away from the nine cast members feeling like he had nine new members of his family.

“It will forever be that way,” he said. “I’m grateful for the opportunity.”