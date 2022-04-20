Beyond the Edge: Craig Morgan and Mike Singletary Share Their Takeaways From the Show

The celebrities on “Beyond The Edge” – including country singers Craig Morgan and Lauren Alaina – have been through filming for months, and Morgan and NFL legend Mike Singletary have different memories of the experience.
“It was exciting,” Morgan said on CMT Music Awards pink carpet. “The environment we were in. All of us were stripped of the things that inform people’s perceptions of who we are, what we should do, and how we should act. In that jungle, it’s all about your heart and your soul, and it created an environment that allowed us to be as pure and just stripped away of everything, and because of that there’s an honesty that comes.”