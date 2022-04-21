Luke Combs Reveals New Information About Upcoming Album “Growin’ Up”

Country music star Luke Combs has confirmed a release date for his third studio album. The “Doin’ This” singer took to social media Thursday morning (April 21), to reveal the collection’s name, cover art, and when fans will officially have their hands on the highly anticipated project.

The multi-platinum artist declared that he will be launching his 12-song record titled “Growin’ Up” on June 24. The upcoming LP serves as the follow-up to his critically acclaimed catalog, “What You See Ain’t Always What You Get (Deluxe Edition).”

The vinyl-worthy cover art features Combs wearing a hat representing the album name inside a bustling bar. “Luke Combs” is sprawled across the front of the graphic in electric blue writing to resemble a neon sign. In the left-hand corner, the hitmaker gives a friendly nod to his chart-topping track, “Beer Never Broke My Heart.”

“Excited to share the album cover with y’all! Title of the album is Growin’ Up, and will have 12 songs. Can’t wait for y’all to hear the full thing on June 24, but new song “Tomorrow Me” will be out…tomorrow!,” Combs wrote alongside the preview.

Notable names like Cole Swindell, Hailey Whitters, Flatland Cavalry, Southerland and fans flooded the comments to show their excitement and support.

“Let’s go!!!! 🔥 🔥,” said a follower. “This one’s gonna hit so hard!!! 🙌,” gushed another.

Combs recently gave a sneak peek of his forthcoming breakup banger “Tomorrow Me,” which is set to drop Friday, April 22. The North Carolina native penned the mid-tempo single alongside frequent collaborators Dean Dillon and Ray Fulcher.

The relatable narrative finds the vocalist toying with the idea of running back to his ex, even though he recognizes that it would be an unhealthy decision he would regret.

“Tomorrow me ain’t gonna like the way things go tonight | if I let you in to think that it’ll be different this time | so maybe we should let yesterday be | ’cause I got to live with tomorrow me,” Combs belts in the somber single.

“Tomorrow Me” is expected to live on his upcoming record and is one of many the award-winning musician has tested out on social media. To date, Combs has surprised fans with “That Kind Of Love We Make,” “Joe,” “Five Leaf Clover,” “Growin’ Up and Getting’ Old,” “Tomorrow Me,” “See Me Now,” “Good Ol’ Days,” “We Still Drink Beer,” and more.

While country music buffs hang tight for new music, they can purchase tickets to see him live and in-person on his three-show tour with Morgan Wade, Cody Johnson, and Zach Bryan.