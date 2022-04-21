Dustin Lynch, MacKenzie Porter Make History with “Thinking ‘Bout You”

Dustin Lynch and MacKenzie Porter just made history with their six-week No. 1 song, “Thinking ‘Bout You.” The duet, which Lynch wrote with Andy Albert, Hunter Phelps and Will Weatherly, has been in the Top 10 on Billboard Country Airplay’s chart for 27 weeks – enough time to make it the longest-running Top 10 single since the Billboard Country Airplay chart launched in January 1990.

“My gut fought so hard for that thing,” Lynch told Sounds Like Nashville. “Now that we see this success of it, it’s like, ‘Okay, whenever you get a hold of a song like that, it’s worth the fight, and it’s worth being patient for, too.’ The timing of all that was just a blessing. I’m still embracing hearing it every time on the radio. I’m sure some people are tired of hearing it, but I’m sure not.”

Lynch wrote “Thinking ‘Bout You” on a writers’ retreat and then spent some time making adjustments before he thought it was perfect. When they added a female voice, he said he knew it was special.

