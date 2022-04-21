Jason Aldean Says He Took Songwriting Inspiration from George Strait – Don’t Do It

When it comes to songwriting, Jason Aldean turned to the King of Country Music for guidance – George Strait.
“George Strait’s made a career on not writing anything,” Aldean told Today’s Country Radio with Kelleigh Bannen. “He’s just really good at finding songs.”
It’s not that Aldean can’t write songs. He moved to Nashville to be a songwriter for Warner Chappell. He said he knocked out “tons” of songs but has the same problem now that he did then.
“It’s not that I don’t write or can’t write,” he said. “I’m just my own worst critic.”
Aldean, who will release “GEORGIA,” the second half of his “MACON, GEORGIA” double album on Friday, has no trouble finding songs to record, and his famous friends are happy to jump in and help. Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard contributed to the album, as did ERNEST.