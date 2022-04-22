Pics: Runaway June’s Jennifer Wayne Is a New Mom!

Baby Lily has a head full of dark, curly hair - just like her musician dad.

Runaway June’s Jennifer Wayne is a new mom!

Wayne and her husband Austin Moody welcomed their baby girl Lily Maria Moody on April 18, Wayne shared on her Instagram.

“Welcome to the world Lily Maria Moody. 4-18-22. We love you so so much. 💕💕💕” she wrote.

Baby Lily has a head full of dark, curly hair – just like her musician dad.

Wayne’s country singer friends were quick to jump in with congratulations.

Drew Baldridge wrote: “Congrats Jennifer!!!”

Jessie James Decker shared: “She’s perfect💖 love you.”

Jana Kramer added: “Aw momma congrats”

Wayne revealed her pregnancy news in November with a photo on social media of her dogs holding a sign with the family’s big news.

“OH BABY!!!! @theaustinmoody and I are bringing the pups home a little girl!!! We can’t wait to welcome Lily Maria Moody to our little family!!!! Thanks @eentertainment for sharing our happy news! 💗💗💗💗💗💗💗💗💗💗💗💗💗💗💗💗💗”

Lily Maria isn’t the only new girl in Wayne’s life. Runaway June, which also includes Natalie Stovall, recently added a Stevie Woodward to its line-up following the departure of Naomi Cooke.

“Y’all welcome Stevie… we can’t wait until y’all fall in love with her as much as we have!! It’s been so hard to keep it a secret, but we can’t wait to share the music we’ve been working on!!! Get ready for some harmonies and dueling solos!!!” read a post on the band’s Instagram. “We’ll see you on the road soon!!!! 🤍”