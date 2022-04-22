CMT Roundup: New Music From Brett Eldredge, Tenille Townes and Travis Denning

</noscript> </div>

“There are songs that just transport you back in time to a moment with someone you love,” Eldredge said in a statement. “Even though you’ve not been with the person for a long time, these songs take hold of you. You might be having a fine day, then you walk into a store where the song is playing, and you’re transported into the past.”

“Songs About You” is the title track for Eldredge’s new album that will be released on June 17. Eldredge co-wrote 12 songs on the new album, including “Want That Back” and “Holy Water.”

“I knew exactly what I wanted to say and what I wanted the album to sound like,” he explained. “I wanted the album to be songs that connect us all in the human experience. These are emotions that are reflective of each of us. There are songs of solitude, joy and heartbreak, and I like that tension.”

