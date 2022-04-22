Music

CMT Roundup: New Music From Brett Eldredge, Tenille Townes and Travis Denning

CMT Roundup also highlights new songs from Midland with Jon Pardi, Anne Wilson and Hillary Scott and Peytan Porter
There’s long-awaited new music this week from some of the biggest names in country music including Jason Aldean, Luke Combs and Carrie Underwood in addition to Chris Janson, Brett Eldredge, Midland and more. Check out CMT’s Roundup playlist at the bottom for the soundtrack to your weekend.

