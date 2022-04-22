Luke Bryan Smack Talks Blake Shelton’s Farming Skills

Blake Shelton may be posting videos of himself riding his tractor on social media, but Luke Bryan is calling his bluff. When it comes to farming, Bryan told The Ty Bentli Show on Apple Music Country that he is a much better farmer than his Oklahoma friend.
“I mean, he’s just putting out like wild grasses, stuff that literally will grow on Mars,” Bryan said, joking. “So I mean, I’m actually planting stuff that human beings can enjoy. I’m not feeding a bunch of rabbits and moles and stuff. Blake’s farming like earthworms and stuff.”
Bryan grew up thinking he was going to be a farmer. He imagined a future of grain bins, tractors and a white farmhouse and said it’s “quite shocking” that he has “somehow pulled off the music business.”
“The biggest thing was when I got out of college, I worked for my dad,” Bryan said, explaining that his dad owned a fertilizer company and a peanut mill. He remembers working 15-hour days every fall to harvest the peanuts and says it was crazy because afterward, he felt like he’d “been in a gang fight.”
“That’s how hard we were working,” Bryan said. “It was 24/7, and just working constantly during peanut season. But then, you know, the main thing was I … was still gigging. I was still playing concerts Fridays and Saturday nights. I mean, I’d be in the damn peanut mill on a Thursday, and God, I mean, I’d have to go drive through the night and sing college shows with peanut dust all in my lungs. It was a wonder. I probably sounded pretty awful back then.”