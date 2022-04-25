Music

RECAP: Kenny Chesney Launches Stadium Tour, Says “It’s a tsunami of love and energy sweeping right over us”

Kenny Chesney's stadium tour includes more than 40 stops and will stretch through August.
Kenny Chesney, country music’s favorite harbinger of summer, kicked off his stadium tour this weekend in Tampa, Florida, with a little help from Dan + Shay, Old Dominion, Carly Pearce and 58,369 fans.

“After four years, we were together again — and we were going to squeeze every last drop and bit of passion out of every single song,” Chesney said in a statement.

Chesney’s Here & Now 2022 tour stretches through Aug. 27 and includes 40 stadium concerts.

The Luttrell, Tennessee, native kicked off the night with a seven-minute version of his hit “Beer in Mexico” and followed it up with “Reality,” “Til It’s Gone” and “Here and Now.”

“It’s a tsunami of love and energy sweeping right over us…,” Chesney told the crowd.

His band, complete with new drummer Nick Buda and guitarist Danny Rader, backed him up on his cleaner stage with new, cutting-edge video, as he ripped through “Out Last Night,” “Knowing You,” “Somewhere with You” and “How Forever Feels.”

The audience helped him sing “Summertime,” “Pirate Flag” and “I Go Back,” but truly tookover “American Kids.”

“I knew it was going to be good,” Chesney said in a statement. “But this was other level stuff – the way they filled the stadium with light from the moment ‘Anything But Mine’ started, the way they pushed back ‘Noise’ like they were singing for their lives, the relief and reassurance,” Chesney marveled after the show, “I could hear it in their choruses of ‘Everything’s Gonna Be Alright.’ If music holds people together, it also brings them together – and lets them release so much of what’s locked inside.”

Chesney’s set was two hours and 15 minutes of hit songs and memories made.

Other stops on his stadium tour are:

APR 28, 2022
AUSTIN, TX
AUSTIN CITY LIMITS LIVE

APR 30, 2022
CHARLOTTE, NC
BANK OF AMERICA STADIUM

MAY 5, 2022
NOBLESVILLE, IN
RUOFF HOME MORTGAGE CENTER

MAY 7, 2022
ST. LOUIS, MO
BUSCH STADIUM

MAY 14, 2022
MILWAUKEE, WI
AMERICAN FAMILY FIELD

MAY 19, 2022
ORANGE BEACH, AL
THE WHARF

MAY 21, 2022
ATLANTA, GA
MERCEDES-BENZ STADIUM

MAY 25, 2022
CHARLESTON, SC
CREDIT ONE STADIUM

MAY 26, 2022
HUNTSVILLE, AL
ORION AMPHITHEATER

MAY 28, 2022
NASHVILLE, TN
NISSAN STADIUM

JUN 2, 2022
THE WOODLANDS, TX
CYNTHIA WOODS MITCHELL PAVILION

JUN 4, 2022
DALLAS, TX
AT&T STADIUM

JUN 8, 2022
CANANDAIGUA, NY
CMAC

JUN 9, 2022
CUYAHOGA FALLS, OH
BLOSSOM MUSIC CENTER

JUN 11, 2022
PITTSBURGH, PA
HEINZ FIELD

JUN 15, 2022
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
VETERANS UNITED HOME LOANS AMPHITHEATER

JUN 16, 2022
BRISTOW, VA
JIFFY LUBE LIVE

JUN 18, 2022
PHILADELPHIA, PA
LINCOLN FINANCIAL FIELD

JUN 23, 2022
CINCINNATI, OH
RIVERBEND MUSIC CENTER

JUN 25, 2022
CHICAGO, IL
SOLDIER FIELD

JUN 29, 2022
BRANDON, MS
BRANDON AMPHITHEATER

JUN 30, 2022
ROGERS, AR
WALMART AMP

JUL 2, 2022
KANSAS CITY, MO
GEHA FIELD AT ARROWHEAD

JUL 9, 2022
BOZEMAN, MT
BOBCAT STADIUM

JUL 12, 2022
STATELINE, NV
LAKE TAHOE OUTDOOR ARENA AT HARVEYS

JUL 13, 2022
STATELINE, NV
LAKE TAHOE OUTDOOR ARENA AT HARVEYS

JUL 16, 2022
SEATTLE, WA
LUMEN FIELD

JUL 19, 2022
BEND, OR
HAYDEN HOMES AMPHITHEATER

JUL 20, 2022
BEND, OR
HAYDEN HOMES AMPHITHEATER

JUL 23, 2022
INGLEWOOD, CA
SOFI STADIUM

JUL 27, 2022
BOISE, ID
FORD IDAHO CENTER AMPHITHEATER

JUL 28, 2022
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
USANA AMPHITHEATER

JUL 30, 2022
DENVER, CO
EMPOWER FIELD AT MILE HIGH

AUG 6, 2022
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
US BANK STADIUM

AUG 10, 2022
COLUMBIA, MD
MERRIWEATHER POST PAVILION

AUG 11, 2022
SYRACUSE, NY
ST. JOSEPH’S AMPHITHEATER AT LAKEVIEW

AUG 13, 2022
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
METLIFE STADIUM

AUG 18, 2022
COLUMBUS, OH
HISTORIC CREW STADIUM

AUG 20, 2022
DETROIT, MI
FORD FIELD

AUG 26, 2022
FOXBORO, MA
GILLETTE STADIUM

AUG 27, 2022
FOXBORO, MA
GILLETTE STADIUM