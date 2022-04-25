RECAP: Kenny Chesney Launches Stadium Tour, Says “It’s a tsunami of love and energy sweeping right over us”

Kenny Chesney, country music’s favorite harbinger of summer, kicked off his stadium tour this weekend in Tampa, Florida, with a little help from Dan + Shay, Old Dominion, Carly Pearce and 58,369 fans.
“After four years, we were together again — and we were going to squeeze every last drop and bit of passion out of every single song,” Chesney said in a statement.
Chesney’s Here & Now 2022 tour stretches through Aug. 27 and includes 40 stadium concerts.
The Luttrell, Tennessee, native kicked off the night with a seven-minute version of his hit “Beer in Mexico” and followed it up with “Reality,” “Til It’s Gone” and “Here and Now.”
“It’s a tsunami of love and energy sweeping right over us…,” Chesney told the crowd.
His band, complete with new drummer Nick Buda and guitarist Danny Rader, backed him up on his cleaner stage with new, cutting-edge video, as he ripped through “Out Last Night,” “Knowing You,” “Somewhere with You” and “How Forever Feels.”
The audience helped him sing “Summertime,” “Pirate Flag” and “I Go Back,” but truly tookover “American Kids.”
“I knew it was going to be good,” Chesney said in a statement. “But this was other level stuff – the way they filled the stadium with light from the moment ‘Anything But Mine’ started, the way they pushed back ‘Noise’ like they were singing for their lives, the relief and reassurance,” Chesney marveled after the show, “I could hear it in their choruses of ‘Everything’s Gonna Be Alright.’ If music holds people together, it also brings them together – and lets them release so much of what’s locked inside.”
Chesney’s set was two hours and 15 minutes of hit songs and memories made.
Other stops on his stadium tour are:
APR 28, 2022
AUSTIN, TX
AUSTIN CITY LIMITS LIVE
APR 30, 2022
CHARLOTTE, NC
BANK OF AMERICA STADIUM
MAY 5, 2022
NOBLESVILLE, IN
RUOFF HOME MORTGAGE CENTER
MAY 7, 2022
ST. LOUIS, MO
BUSCH STADIUM
MAY 14, 2022
MILWAUKEE, WI
AMERICAN FAMILY FIELD
MAY 19, 2022
ORANGE BEACH, AL
THE WHARF
MAY 21, 2022
ATLANTA, GA
MERCEDES-BENZ STADIUM
MAY 25, 2022
CHARLESTON, SC
CREDIT ONE STADIUM
MAY 26, 2022
HUNTSVILLE, AL
ORION AMPHITHEATER
MAY 28, 2022
NASHVILLE, TN
NISSAN STADIUM
JUN 2, 2022
THE WOODLANDS, TX
CYNTHIA WOODS MITCHELL PAVILION
JUN 4, 2022
DALLAS, TX
AT&T STADIUM
JUN 8, 2022
CANANDAIGUA, NY
CMAC
JUN 9, 2022
CUYAHOGA FALLS, OH
BLOSSOM MUSIC CENTER
JUN 11, 2022
PITTSBURGH, PA
HEINZ FIELD
JUN 15, 2022
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
VETERANS UNITED HOME LOANS AMPHITHEATER
JUN 16, 2022
BRISTOW, VA
JIFFY LUBE LIVE
JUN 18, 2022
PHILADELPHIA, PA
LINCOLN FINANCIAL FIELD
JUN 23, 2022
CINCINNATI, OH
RIVERBEND MUSIC CENTER
JUN 25, 2022
CHICAGO, IL
SOLDIER FIELD
JUN 29, 2022
BRANDON, MS
BRANDON AMPHITHEATER
JUN 30, 2022
ROGERS, AR
WALMART AMP
JUL 2, 2022
KANSAS CITY, MO
GEHA FIELD AT ARROWHEAD
JUL 9, 2022
BOZEMAN, MT
BOBCAT STADIUM
JUL 12, 2022
STATELINE, NV
LAKE TAHOE OUTDOOR ARENA AT HARVEYS
JUL 13, 2022
STATELINE, NV
LAKE TAHOE OUTDOOR ARENA AT HARVEYS
JUL 16, 2022
SEATTLE, WA
LUMEN FIELD
JUL 19, 2022
BEND, OR
HAYDEN HOMES AMPHITHEATER
JUL 20, 2022
BEND, OR
HAYDEN HOMES AMPHITHEATER
JUL 23, 2022
INGLEWOOD, CA
SOFI STADIUM
JUL 27, 2022
BOISE, ID
FORD IDAHO CENTER AMPHITHEATER
JUL 28, 2022
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
USANA AMPHITHEATER
JUL 30, 2022
DENVER, CO
EMPOWER FIELD AT MILE HIGH
AUG 6, 2022
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
US BANK STADIUM
AUG 10, 2022
COLUMBIA, MD
MERRIWEATHER POST PAVILION
AUG 11, 2022
SYRACUSE, NY
ST. JOSEPH’S AMPHITHEATER AT LAKEVIEW
AUG 13, 2022
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
METLIFE STADIUM
AUG 18, 2022
COLUMBUS, OH
HISTORIC CREW STADIUM
AUG 20, 2022
DETROIT, MI
FORD FIELD
AUG 26, 2022
FOXBORO, MA
GILLETTE STADIUM
AUG 27, 2022
FOXBORO, MA
GILLETTE STADIUM