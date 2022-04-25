LeAnn Rimes Celebrates 11th Wedding Anniversary And Reveals Never-Before-Seen Photos

LeAnn Rimes and her Hollywood husband prove that true love does exist – Watch the new music video for single, "How Much a Heart Can Hold"

Country music icon LeAnn Rimes has spent over a decade wed to actor Eddie Cibrian, and the two are still on cloud nine. The “Blue” singer shared a short montage to her new love-centric track “how much a heart can hold,” to celebrate their 11 year wedding anniversary on social media.

The slideshow began with several black-and-white photos from their special day and videos of unforgettable moments throughout the years. The hitmaker’s soul-touching vocals backed the sweet snapshots that showcase their endless love for each other.

“Happy 11 years to us @eddiecibrian. It’s a year to the day since I first shared a snippet of “how much a heart can hold” with you, as Eddie and I celebrated our 10th anniversary,” she wrote alongside the video. “I never expected the reaction we received to the song.”

The snippet was pulled from the music video for “how much a heart can hold,” which was released on Friday, April 22. Rimes’ continued to mention that she wanted to give fans a sneak peek into their wedding day to honor the song and the milestone.

“As we embark on our 11th year of marriage, we wanted to celebrate by releasing a little extended video,” she said. “Sharing some never before seen images from our wedding day and moments and memories captured along the way,” she added.

The powerhouse vocalist shared that the mid-tempo love song was a last-minute addition to her forthcoming record, “god’s work.” Rimes’ declared that she was concluding the project when she realized that the tribute track was the missing element.





