Jake Owen Reveals Up There Down Here Summer Tour

Jake Owen is ready to kick off the summer with a 34-date string of barefoot blue jean nights. Owen revealed his Up There Down Here Tour on Monday.

“Looking forward to getting back out there, bringing smiles and happiness and some new tunes,” Owen said in a statement. “The world needs more of that.”

Owen’s Up There Down Here Tour will launch May 5 in Troy, Ohio, and wind through the U.S. until it wraps in Buford, Georgia, on Oct. 1. The run of shows includes famous festivals Faster Horses, Watershed, and Country Stampede. In addition, it provides an opportunity to see Owen in atypical settings, including Billy Bob’s Texas in Fort Worth, Weidner Field in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Rockin’ Derby Eve in Louisville, Kentucky, at Old Forester’s Paristown Hall.

The golf-loving Florida native is known for hit songs including “Barefoot Blue Jean Night,” “Alone With You,” “Made for You” and “Homemade.”

In addition to the tour announcement, Owen teased a new song, “1×1,” that will be out Friday.

Owen said on Instagram it’s “probably one of my most fave songs I’ve released yet.”

UP THERE DOWN HERE TOUR DATES:

May 5 – Troy, Ohio – Hobart Arena

May 6 – Louisville, Ky. – Old Forester’s Paristown Hall

May 7 – Huntsville, Ala. – HSV Amphitheater

May 20 – Fort Worth, Texas – Billy Bob’s Texas

May 21 – Waskom, Texas – Guns & Horses Festival

May 27 – Grand Junction, Colo. – Amphitheater at Las Colonias

May 28 – Colorado Springs, Colo. – Weidner Field

May 29 – Vail, Colo. – Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater

June 16 – Lincoln, Neb. – Pinewood Bowl Theater

June 17 – Winsted, Minn. – Winstock Festival

June 23 – Boston, Mass. – Leader Bank Pavilion

June 24 – Jordan, N.Y. – KEGS Canalside Outdoors

July 1 – Duluth, Minn. – Bayfront Festival Park

July 2 – Detroit Lakes, Minn. – Music on the Mountain

July 14 – Manchester, Iowa – Delaware County Fair

July 15 – Topeka, Kan. – Country Stampede

July 22 – Brooklyn, Mich. – Faster Horses

July 23 – Philadelphia, Pa. – Citizens Bank Park

July 24 – Asbury Park, N.J. – Stone Pony Summer Stage

July 31 – Quincy, Wash. – Watershed Festival

Aug. 13 – Fontana, Calif. – Tailgate Fest

Aug. 14 – Paso Robles, Calif. – Vina Robles Amphitheatre

Aug. 24 – Put-in-Bay, Ohio – Bash on the Bay

Aug. 26 – Terre Haute, Ind. – The Mill

Aug. 27 – Cedarburg. Wis. – Country in the Burg

Sept. 1 – Decatur, Ill. – Decatur Amphitheater

Sept. 2 – Pittsburgh, Pa. – Stage AE Outdoors

Sept. 3 – Farmingville, N.Y. – Long Island Community Hospital Amphitheatre

Sept. 15 – Selbyville, Del. – Freeman Arts Pavilion

Sept. 16 – Doswell, Va. – After Hours Concert

Sept. 17 – Annapolis, Md. – Rams Head On Stage

Sept. 22 – Hampton Beach, N.H. – Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

Sept. 23 – East Providence, R.I. – Bold Point Park

Oct. 1 – Buford, Ga. – City of Buford Fall Concert