Jake Owen Reveals Up There Down Here Summer Tour

Jake Owen is ready to kick off the summer with a 34-date string of barefoot blue jean nights. Owen revealed his Up There Down Here Tour on Monday.
“Looking forward to getting back out there, bringing smiles and happiness and some new tunes,” Owen said in a statement. “The world needs more of that.”
Owen’s Up There Down Here Tour will launch May 5 in Troy, Ohio, and wind through the U.S. until it wraps in Buford, Georgia, on Oct. 1. The run of shows includes famous festivals Faster Horses, Watershed, and Country Stampede. In addition, it provides an opportunity to see Owen in atypical settings, including Billy Bob’s Texas in Fort Worth, Weidner Field in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Rockin’ Derby Eve in Louisville, Kentucky, at Old Forester’s Paristown Hall.
The golf-loving Florida native is known for hit songs including “Barefoot Blue Jean Night,” “Alone With You,” “Made for You” and “Homemade.”
In addition to the tour announcement, Owen teased a new song, “1×1,” that will be out Friday.
Owen said on Instagram it’s “probably one of my most fave songs I’ve released yet.”
UP THERE DOWN HERE TOUR DATES:
May 5 – Troy, Ohio – Hobart Arena
May 6 – Louisville, Ky. – Old Forester’s Paristown Hall
May 7 – Huntsville, Ala. – HSV Amphitheater
May 20 – Fort Worth, Texas – Billy Bob’s Texas
May 21 – Waskom, Texas – Guns & Horses Festival
May 27 – Grand Junction, Colo. – Amphitheater at Las Colonias
May 28 – Colorado Springs, Colo. – Weidner Field
May 29 – Vail, Colo. – Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater
June 16 – Lincoln, Neb. – Pinewood Bowl Theater
June 17 – Winsted, Minn. – Winstock Festival
June 23 – Boston, Mass. – Leader Bank Pavilion
June 24 – Jordan, N.Y. – KEGS Canalside Outdoors
July 1 – Duluth, Minn. – Bayfront Festival Park
July 2 – Detroit Lakes, Minn. – Music on the Mountain
July 14 – Manchester, Iowa – Delaware County Fair
July 15 – Topeka, Kan. – Country Stampede
July 22 – Brooklyn, Mich. – Faster Horses
July 23 – Philadelphia, Pa. – Citizens Bank Park
July 24 – Asbury Park, N.J. – Stone Pony Summer Stage
July 31 – Quincy, Wash. – Watershed Festival
Aug. 13 – Fontana, Calif. – Tailgate Fest
Aug. 14 – Paso Robles, Calif. – Vina Robles Amphitheatre
Aug. 24 – Put-in-Bay, Ohio – Bash on the Bay
Aug. 26 – Terre Haute, Ind. – The Mill
Aug. 27 – Cedarburg. Wis. – Country in the Burg
Sept. 1 – Decatur, Ill. – Decatur Amphitheater
Sept. 2 – Pittsburgh, Pa. – Stage AE Outdoors
Sept. 3 – Farmingville, N.Y. – Long Island Community Hospital Amphitheatre
Sept. 15 – Selbyville, Del. – Freeman Arts Pavilion
Sept. 16 – Doswell, Va. – After Hours Concert
Sept. 17 – Annapolis, Md. – Rams Head On Stage
Sept. 22 – Hampton Beach, N.H. – Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
Sept. 23 – East Providence, R.I. – Bold Point Park
Oct. 1 – Buford, Ga. – City of Buford Fall Concert