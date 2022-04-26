The Grand Ole Opry is Going ’90s with New Tours, Parties and Programming

Tickets for the "Opry Loves The '90s" exhibit, Grand Ole Opry, and backstage tours are on sale now at (615) 871-OPRY and opry.com.

Love ’90s country? The Grand Ole Opry is about to be your new favorite destination.

The Grand Ole Opry recently revealed plans for a limited-time “Opry Loves the ’90s” experience, including a new interactive tour, special in-show Opry programming, ’90s-themed Opry Plaza Parties, and surprise artist collaborations to honor ’90s country.

The “Opry Loves The ’90s” celebration kicks off on May 16 and runs through the end of 2022.

“For nearly a century, the Opry has been dedicated to honoring country music’s rich history and dynamic presence,” said Dan Rogers, Grand Ole Opry Vice President/Executive Producer. “With ’Opry Loves The ’90s,’ we’re excited to celebrate a formative decade that made an impact on country music that will be felt forever thanks to the influence of artists known now by just one name: Garth, Trisha, Vince, Reba and Shania, among many more.”

“Opry Loves The ’90s” begins with a new tour exhibit celebrating the artists, songs and songwriters that defined ’90s country music. Iconic stage wear and artifacts representing career milestone moments from Opry members Clint Black, Garth Brooks, Terri Clark, Alan Jackson, Martina McBride, Reba McEntire, Lorrie Morgan, Marty Stuart, Travis Tritt, Trisha Yearwood and more will be on display. The exhibit will also include interactive experiences, photo opportunities and a digital gaming console for fans who want to try their hand at answering ’90s country music trivia.

“For me, the country music of the ’90s made me want to move to Nashville and be a part of what happens in this great music community,” Rogers said. “Country music fans of all ages seem to have their own ’90s country stories, and just as the Opry did during that decade, we aim to help them celebrate those stories, create new ones and experience some of the songs that made many of us huge fans 30 years ago.”

Beginning Memorial Day weekend, the Opry will host free ’90s Country Plaza Parties every Friday and Saturday night through Labor Day weekend and again on Fridays and Saturdays in October to celebrate the Opry’s 97th anniversary.

Tickets for the “Opry Loves The ’90s” exhibit, Grand Ole Opry, and backstage tours are on sale now at (615) 871-OPRY and opry.com.