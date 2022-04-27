CMT Next Women of Country: Julia Cole Goes Viral with Break Up Anthem, Teams with Charles Esten

Julia Cole perched on the edge of her stool, her wavy blonde hair cascading over her shoulders with her guitar resting on her knees. She strummed the opening chords of her new single, “Thank God We Broke Up,” for the packed house at Nashville’s famed Bluebird Café and started to sing.
“Thank God we broke up, ’cause you wouldn’t grow up, drink so much you’d throw up, and leave me at the party,” the lyrics flowed.
The crowd chuckled at the line about vomiting, but the song resonated. When she shared the song on TikTok before it was finished, it garnered 1.4 million views and 67 million cumulative streams. The response pushed her to revisit the sing-along break-up anthem, and when she released it to streaming services, “Thank God We Broke Up” collected more than 200,000 streams and was added to a multitude of editorial playlists in its first weekend.
“I was really excited because you love when you write something that resonates with people, and there’s nothing more obvious than whenever something is getting commented on and shared, which makes it go viral,” Cole said. “But when people started saying things like, ’I’m gonna get back with my ex-boyfriend if you don’t release this song,’… I was like, ’Oh no, all these people depend on me to save them from a toxic relationship. I’ve gotta get this out immediately.'”