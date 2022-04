Caroline Jones: "It doesn't get more authentic or real than six musicians gathered around a microphone with acoustic instruments, singing and playing their hearts out."

CMT Premiere: Caroline Jones Brings Girl-Powered Bluegrass in “Being A Woman (Is Like Being The Sun)”

Caroline Jones and a five-piece all-female bluegrass band gathered around an antique-looking microphone in a cozy, wood-paneled room and started to sing her new song “Being A Woman (Is Like Being The Sun)” as cameras rolled.

The setting is vastly different from the arenas Jones will play on the upcoming Zac Brown Band tour. But that’s exactly what she wanted. Jones wrote the song alone, and she recorded it and filmed its accompanying video on the same day.



“That is extremely rare, but it actually made for a very high-energy and authentic video,” Jones said. “We filmed literally right after we had just finished tracking, and the creative spark was still very fresh in our minds. These five musicians were able to bring the lyrics to life in a unique and authentic way, having the perspective of womanhood.”

Alison Brown played banjo and produced the record. At the same time, Rebecca Frazier covered guitar and harmony vocals, Kate Lee O’Connor took fiddle and harmony vocals, Mary Meyer played mandolin, and Missy Raines commanded the upright bass.

“It doesn’t get more authentic or real than six musicians gathered around a microphone with acoustic instruments, singing and playing their hearts out,” Jones said. “That tradition and connective energy are what draws me to bluegrass in the first place.”

The singer hopes that fans recognize the hard-earned musicianship and craftsmanship of the all-female band, the depth of feeling and truth in the lyrics, and how the musicians bring them to life.

“Seeing the video for the first time, I felt very proud of the all-female crew led by Rachel Deeb, who really captured the sunlit look I wanted to echo in the lyrics,” Jones said. “I also thought, ’We are badasses!'”

