“Try Losing One” Singer Tyler Braden Gets Married

NBC’s American Song Contest semi-finalist and Warner Music Nashville artist Tyler Braden said “I Do” over the weekend to his longtime girlfriend Marisa Taylor, a photographer.

People reports the pair, who met more than five years ago on Tinder, were married in Joshua Tree National Park in southeastern California.

“We went on one trip to Joshua Tree and loved it so much we knew we wanted our wedding there,” Braden told People. “There is something magical about being around all of those old trees.”

The couple incorporated their extended family into their wedding day, following the something old, something new, something borrowed and something blue traditions. For something old, Braden wore her mother’s original wedding band. She incorporated a turquoise earring for something blue, and her new mother-in-law loaned her a hairpin and an ankle bracelet for something borrowed.

“We also collect a rock from everywhere we go,” Taylor said. “Our wedding guests and party all initialed a rock and held it during a moment of silence during the ceremony. Everyone placed their rock in a bowl to symbolize two sets of families and friends all coming together. It was literally a perfect day.”



Braden explained his mom brought rocks that he found when he was 4 years old, and wouldn't let her throw away. "She had no idea about the rock ceremony when she brought them," he said. The pair met soon after they both moved to Nashville at the Burger Republic in Nolensville, Tennessee. Their love bloomed from there. "We are best friends first," said Braden, who spent years as a firefighter before pursuing his country music dreams. "Our running joke is that we are excited to be legal best friends." His new wife added: "And we are also excited to officially start our little family."




