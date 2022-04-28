Brandi Carlile Reveals She Has COVID-19

Brandi Carlile says: "See you on the other side of this trash."

Brandi Carlile caught COVID-19 at what might be the worst possible time.

The singer was scheduled to play Stagecoach, California’s country music festival, this weekend in Indio, California, but revealed in a video posted to her social media accounts on Wednesday that she won’t be able to make the show.

“Hey, buddies. It finally happened. I have the COVID,” she said in the video. “So I won’t be able to come to Stagecoach. Argh, it’s horrible. I’m a few days in, and I have a chest infection, but I think I turned a corner today, and I’m starting to feel a little better.”

Tanya Tucker will fill in for Carlile Friday night on the festival’s Palomino stage. Carlile produced Tucker’s award-winning album “While I’m Livin’.”

“I just wanted to let everybody know that I’m devastated to be missing you, and I hope you have a wonderful time out there with all my friends,” Carlile said. Brandi

Carlile’s famous friends quickly chimed in with their well wishes.

“Feel better. We will miss you. ✨” Maren Morris wrote.

“Hope you feel better soon! ❤️” Martina McBride added.

“We’ll miss ya! I’ll raise some hell in your honor,” Margo Price said.

“It wasn’t me 😬,” Natalie Hemby commented.

This weekend, other performers at Stagecoach include Thomas Rhett, Midland, Carrie Underwood, Brothers Osborne, and Luke Combs.