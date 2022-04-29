CMT Roundup: Miranda Lambert, Darius Rucker, Lindsay Ell and More Bring New Weekend Jams

VIDEO
Darius Rucker, “ Same Beer Different Problem”: Three-time GRAMMY winner Darius Rucker is giving country music fans a taste of summer early with his good-vibe anthem, “ Same Beer Different Problem.” The hitmaker penned the singalong melody alongside Tofer Brown, Sarah Buxton, and Old Dominion’s Brad Tursi. Throughout the track, Rucker points out the shift society has made as a whole.
“You got your cars without drivers, traffic’s getting worse | We’re racin’ off to space, just to get away from Earth | 3G, 4G, 5G, getting even further from the OG | Granny’s eatin’ gummies, Mama’s online | All I know for sure is we’ve all lost our minds | A little bit funny, a lotta bit strange |But at the end of the day | It’s the same beer, different problem,” he sings.
The upbeat jam follows his No.1 hit “
Beers And Sunshine” and recent single, “ My Masterpiece.”
“The line ‘a little bit funny, a lotta bit strange’ really sums up the message of this song and all of the things that make you shake your head these days,” Rucker shared. “We had so much fun as songwriters coming up with all of those examples and putting a lighthearted spin on the craziness of the world.”
Rucker is actively working on his forthcoming solo album, which will mark his first solo collection since his fan-favorite 2017 project, “
When Was the Last Time.” While penning the highly anticipated LP, the country phenomenon will be gracing legendary stages nationwide on his Darius Rucker Live Tour. The blend of Rucker’s distinctive vocals and the toe-tapping chorus is destined to make “ Same Beer Different Problem” the song of the summer.
Listen to the full Roundup Playlist: