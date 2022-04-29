Music

CMT Roundup: Miranda Lambert, Darius Rucker, Lindsay Ell and More Bring New Weekend Jams

Other new music is out this week from artists including LANCO, Jake Owen and Mitchell Tenpenny
3h ago

It’s a Friday of country star new music releases this week with songs and albums out from artists including Chris Janson with Eric Church, Miranda Lambert, Darius Rucker, Lindsay Ell, Matt Stell, Brett Eldredge, Jake Owen and more. Check out our recaps of some of our favorites as well as the CMT Roundup playlist at the bottom. Happy listening!

