Luke Combs Announces ‘Middle of Somewhere Tour’ With Jordan Davis, Lainey Wilson, And More

Luke Combs offers pre-pandemic ticket prices for his fall 2022 'Middle of Somewhere Tour.' See if he's coming to an arena near you.

Country music powerhouse Luke Combs is embarking on his Middle of Somewhere Tour this fall. The “Tomorrow Me” singer broke the news on social media and revealed that his good friend Jordan Davis would serve as direct support. Specific dates will be divvied up among breakout stars Mitchell Tenpenny, Morgan Wade, and Lainey Wilson.

Combs will jump-start his fall trek on September 2 in Bangor, Maine, following his summer stadium tour and festival appearances. The hitmaker is set to play two consecutive nights in each location and will visit the Green Bay’s Resch Center, Albany’s MVP Arena, Louisville’s KFC Yum! Center, Oklahoma City’s Paycom Center, and more.

With ticket prices skyrocketing due to the pandemic, the hitmaker is offering pre-inflation rates. The singer hopes that the affordable tickets will allow devoted fans to see him in person.

“I know that the price of everything has been going up these last couple years, and there’s nothing I can do about that, but the one thing I could do is set the price of my tickets,” he shared. “So, what I wanted to do was keep the ticket prices the same as they were before the pandemic. I really, really hope you guys will come out and check us out. Can’t wait to see you on the road!”

Pre-sale starts Wednesday, May 4 at 4 p.m. local time through Ticketmaster Verified Fan. However, official fan club members [The Bootleggers] will have early access to tickets at 9 a.m., and Citi cardmembers will have access beginning Thursday, May 5, at 10 a.m. The general public can snag their seats starting Friday, May 6 at 10 a.m.

Combs and T-Mobile have joined forces to bring customers exclusive access to lower bowl tickets at stops nationwide. T-Mobile users will have the chance to purchase reserved tickets 30 days before each show, even at sold-out venues at first-day prices.

The tour announcement does not come as a surprise, as the multi-platinum artist recently took to Instagram to share a cover of Jordan Davis’ smash hit “Buy Dirt.” The remarkable rendition raked in 240K likes and over 2K comments on Instagram alone.

“Damn, I thought I sang this one pretty good…You crushed this buddy, thank ya,” said Davis under the video. “This song is so good,” gushed fast-rising artist Hailey Whitters.

Tour rumors began to swirl when Davis tackled chart-topping track, “Doin’ This” by Combs shortly after. The cover instantly received praise from Combs, Kane Brown, Drew Parker, and NFL athlete Blake Ferguson.

Going into the Middle of Somewhere Tour, Combs is set to perform hits from his forthcoming third studio album “Growin’ Up,” which will drop on June 24.

“I’ve been working on this album on and off for two and a half years now. It was sort of a crazy process through what COVID brought, and what that meant for our touring life last year,” shared Combs. “It made me have to put a pause on this album for a second, but I’m just really stoked that it’s finally coming out. Working with Chip Matthews and Jonathan Singleton as a producer has been really great, and I think that the fans are going to love these songs. I’m just excited to get them out and see what they think,” he concluded.

LUKE COMBS CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

BOLD on-sale next Friday, May 6 at 10:00 a.m. local time

May 1—Indio, CA—Stagecoach

May 5—New Orleans, LA—New Orleans JazzFest

May 21—Denver, CO—Empower Field at Mile High* (SOLD OUT)

May 29—Napa Valley, CA—BottleRock

June 4—Seattle, WA—Lumen Field*

July 7—Cavendish, PEI—Cavendish Beach Music Festival

July 8—Quebec City, QC—Festival D’Ete International De Quebec

July 9—Ottawa, ON—RBC Bluesfest

July 23—Columbus, OH—Buckeye Country Superfest

July 30—Atlanta, GA—Mercedes-Benz Stadium* (SOLD OUT)

September 2—Bangor, ME—Maine Savings Amphitheater‡

September 3—Bangor, ME—Maine Savings Amphitheater‡

September 16—Green Bay, WI—Resch Center+

September 17—Green Bay, WI—Resch Center+

September 22—Lake Tahoe, NV—Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys+

September 23—Lake Tahoe, NV—Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys+

September 30—Albany, NY—MVP Arena+

October 1—Albany, NY—MVP Arena+

October 14—Charleston, SC—North Charleston Coliseum^

October 15—Charleston, SC—North Charleston Coliseum^

October 21—Louisville, KY—KFC Yum! Center^ (on-sale 5/13 at 10:00 a.m. local)

October 22—Louisville, KY—KFC Yum! Center^ (on-sale 5/13 at 10:00 a.m. local)

October 28—Omaha, NE—CHI Health Center^

October 29—Omaha, NE—CHI Health Center^

November 4—Uncasville, CT—Mohegan Sun Arena^

November 5—Uncasville, CT—Mohegan Sun Arena^

November 12—Quebec City, QC—Videotron Centre# (SOLD OUT)

November 14—Toronto, ON—Scotiabank Arena# (SOLD OUT)

November 15—Toronto, ON—Scotiabank Arena# (SOLD OUT)

November 17—Ottawa, ON—Canadian Tire Centre# (SOLD OUT)

November 18—Montreal, QC—Centre Bell# (SOLD OUT)

November 21—London, ON—Budweiser Gardens# (SOLD OUT)

November 22—London, ON—Budweiser Gardens# (SOLD OUT)

December 9—Oklahoma City, OK—Paycom Center%

December 10—Oklahoma City, OK—Paycom Center%

*with special guests Cody Johnson, Zach Bryan and Morgan Wade

‡with special guests Mitchell Tenpenny and Morgan Wade

+with special guests Jordan Davis and Morgan Wade

^with special guests Jordan Davis and Lainey Wilson

#with special guests Riley Green and Chayce Beckham

%with special guest Jordan Davis and more to be announced