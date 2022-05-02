CMT Premiere: George Birge Releases Provocative New Video for “Mind On You”

Country music fans first met George Birge through his viral hit “Beer Beer, Truck Truck,” and now he’s back with “Mind on You,” a steamy mid-tempo he wrote with Jaron Boyer, Michael Tyler and Colt Ford.
Birge said they originally wrote the song with Jason Aldean in mind. After “Mind On You” was finished, he knew he had to record it.
“It has a dark, sexy, mysterious vibe to it,” Birge explained. “And instrumentally, there are so many different sounds. From acoustic guitars and mandolin to bouzouki, it’s a sonic experience.”