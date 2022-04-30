Country Music Artists React to Naomi Judd’s Death

The country music community is grieving the loss of icon Naomi Judd, a valuable member of the genre and mother-daughter duo, The Judds.

Late Saturday afternoon (April 30), daughters Wynonna (57) and Ashley (54) Judd shared a statement with The Associated Press regarding their mother’s death.

“Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness,” the statement read. “We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory.”

According to her husband and artist Larry Strickland, the 76-year-old country legend passed away near Nashville, Tennessee. The Judds were to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame on Sunday (May 1), and they previously announced their first arena tour in over a decade. The mother-daughter group was set to hit the road fall of 2022 alongside Martina McBride.

In 2016, the five-time Grammy-award winner spoke out about her battle with mental illness with PEOPLE. The singer-songwriter declared that she struggled with anxiety and depression.

“Nobody can understand it unless you’ve been there,” the artist once told the publication. “Think of your very worst day of your whole life – someone passed away, you lost your job, you found out you were being betrayed, that your child had a rare disease – you can take all of those at once and put them together, and that’s what depression feels like.”

The late vocalist sparked a conversation around mental health in her reflective memoir “River of Time: My Descent into Depression and How I Emerged with Hope.” Naomi and Wynonna appeared at the 2022 CMT Music Awards earlier this month and performed their chart-topping track, “Love Can Build a Bridge.” The memorable act, serves as Naomi Judd’s final appearance in the public eye.

Naomi Judd was a vital part of the country community, and now artists and devoted fans are paying tribute to the late superstar.

Loretta Lynn: “I’m just heartbroken over the loss of @thenaomijudd. My fellow Kentucky girl, my friend, and an amazing singer. There are no words. Please pray for Wynonna, Ashley, Larry, and grandchildren. Heartbroken. Sending all my love.”

Tenille Arts: What a profound loss. A trailblazer who was so vocal about mental health awareness and changed the world with her music. You will be so missed, Naomi. Sending all of my love to Wynonna, Ashley, and all of her loved ones. 💔

Maren Morris: “Rest In Peace, Naomi Judd. Honored to have witnessed “Love Can Build a Bridge” just a few short weeks ago.”

Mickey Guyton: “Rest in power Naomi Judd.”

Cole Swindell: “Naomi Judd 😔 so sad to hear this news. Thinking of all of her family & friends. Tough day for country music..”

Carrie Underwood: “Country music lost a true legend…sing with the angels, Naomi!!! We’re all sending up prayers for the Judd family today…”

Cody Alan:”My heart is sinking over the loss today of Naomi Judd at 76. She was a talented lady, and one of a kind, making The Judds iconic in every sense of the word. This pic was taken just a few weeks ago😢”

Amanda Shires: “Deepest sympathies @AshleyJudd and @Wynonna. Rest easy, Naomi Judd.

Travis Treitt: “This is heartbreaking news! Naomi Judd was one of the sweetest people I’ve ever known. I had the honor of working with her in movies and numerous musical events. My deepest heartfelt condolences go out to her family.”

Bobby Bones: “RIP Naomi Judd. My mom taught me seemingly every one of your songs. She’d sing them often and loud. You left Country Music better than you found it.”

Terri Clark: “I’m shocked & saddened to hear of the passing of Naomi Judd. She & @Wynonna inspired an entire generation to chase their dreams & make them happen. Their music has been & will always be the standard. My prayers go out to the entire family as they navigate through this tragic time.”

Crystal Gayle: “I am deeply saddened by the loss of my friend and fellow Kentuckian, Naomi Judd. Naomi was always so special to be with. She accomplished so much and she will be missed and loved forever. My prayers go out to Naomi and her family.❤️🙏🏻❤️.”