The Judds Inducted Into Country Music Hall of Fame In Emotional Ceremony Following Naomi Judd’s Death

The Judds were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame Sunday night in a tearful, emotional ceremony one day after Naomi Judd unexpectedly passed away.

Judd was 76.

She was one half of iconic country duo The Judds, which also includes her daughter Wynonna Judd. Wynonna Judd and her sister, actress Ashley Judd attended the ceremony held at the Country Music Hall of Fame, which continued as previously scheduled following their wishes.

“I’m sorry that she couldn’t hang on until today,” said an emotional Ashley Judd in a report from the Associated Press report.

Wynonna Judd told the audience that her mother died in the hospital at 2:20 p.m. on Saturday and that she kissed her on the forehead and walked away.

“I didn’t prepare anything tonight because I knew mom would probably talk the most,” Wynonna Judd said. “I’m gonna make this fast because my heart’s broken, and I feel so blessed. It’s a very strange dynamic to be this broken and this blessed.”

Ricky Skaggs, a fellow Kentucky native, inducted the duo, and Carly Pearce and Gillian Welch with David Rawlings performed in their honor.

Brandi Carlile shared on social media that she was supposed to sing for The Judds’ induction but had to cancel due to a COVID-19 infection.

“You all know that I’m all about the songs,” Wynonna Judd told the audience. “I could give a rip, really, about the rest because it all comes and goes. Though my heart’s broken, I will continue to sing because that’s what we do.”

The Associated Press said Wynonna held each other and recited Psalm 23.

On Sunday, other musicians inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame are Ray Charles, Eddie Bayers and Pete Drake.