Naomi Judd To Be Honored with Special Programming on CMT

On the heels of Naomi Judd’s unexpected death on Saturday and The Judds’ induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame on Sunday, CMT is celebrating her vibrant life and extraordinary legacy with special programming.
“CMT REMEMBERS: NAOMI JUDD” will debut Tuesday, May 3, at 9p/8c on CMT. Four encore presentations are scheduled for Wednesday, May 4 at 8:30a/7:30c (CMT) and 8p/7c (CMT Music); Saturday, May 7, at 12p/11c (CMT) and Sunday, May 8, at 11a/10c (CMT Music).
The show will feature archival footage and interviews intertwined with memorable performances and moments from the past several decades of her career. The 30-minute television special will recount Judd’s colorful past as a trailblazer for women in country music and the duo’s path to becoming one of the most successful in country music history.
Other artists on “CMT REMEMBERS: NAOMI JUDD” include Loretta Lynn, Billy Ray Cyrus, Carrie Underwood, Martina McBride, daughter Wynonna Judd and more.