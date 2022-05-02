Naomi Judd To Be Honored with Special Programming on CMT

On the heels of Naomi Judd’s unexpected death on Saturday and The Judds’ induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame on Sunday, CMT is celebrating her vibrant life and extraordinary legacy with special programming.

“CMT REMEMBERS: NAOMI JUDD” will debut Tuesday, May 3, at 9p/8c on CMT. Four encore presentations are scheduled for Wednesday, May 4 at 8:30a/7:30c (CMT) and 8p/7c (CMT Music); Saturday, May 7, at 12p/11c (CMT) and Sunday, May 8, at 11a/10c (CMT Music).

The show will feature archival footage and interviews intertwined with memorable performances and moments from the past several decades of her career. The 30-minute television special will recount Judd’s colorful past as a trailblazer for women in country music and the duo’s path to becoming one of the most successful in country music history.

Other artists on “CMT REMEMBERS: NAOMI JUDD” include Loretta Lynn, Billy Ray Cyrus, Carrie Underwood, Martina McBride, daughter Wynonna Judd and more.



Viewers will also hear from Naomi. Her final interview on the 2022 CMT MUSIC AWARDS red carpet earlier this month is incorporated in the tribute as well as coverage of The Judds’ emotional induction ceremony at the Country Music Hall of Fame on Sunday night.

In addition, CMT will air The Judds’ final performance of “Love Can Build A Bridge” from the 2022 CMT MUSIC AWARDS every hour during music hours on CMT, CMT Music and CMT Pluto channels this week. Judd’s daughters, Wynonna Judd and Ashley Judd and her husband Larry Strickland confirmed her passing on Saturday. She was 76 years old. “Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness,” a statement from Wynonna Judd and Ashley Judd said. “We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory.” Cindy Watts Embedded from www.youtube.com



