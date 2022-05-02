CMT Premiere: Taylor Edwards Proves That Distance Can’t Come Between Family In Music Video, “Call Your Sister”

Like many musicians, Taylor Edwards packed her bags and fled her tiny town in Arkansas to pursue music in Nashville. While attending Belmont University, the aspiring artist tirelessly studied songwriting. While honing in on her craft, she penned “Call Your Sister” alongside songsmiths Megan Redmond, Emily Falvey, and Chris Ganoudis.
The letter-like single is dedicated to her little sister, Berkleigh. Despite being 17 years apart, Edwards made it clear through the relatable lyrics that the distance between them would never break their close-knit relationship.
@tayloredwards just a friendly reminder to call your sister 😭🤍 #originalsong #sisters #singer #songwriter #countrymusic ♬ Call Your Sister by Taylor Edwards LINK IN BIO – taylor edwards
In the midst of the pandemic, the sweet tribute track instantly catapulted Edwards to stardom on TikTok. To date, the relatable clip garnered over 1.8M views and 387K likes. To keep up the positive momentum, the budding vocalist teamed up with video director Jessica Steddom to capture their sisterly bond.
Edwards told CMT that she experienced a mixture of emotions while filming the music video, as the lyrics still tug at her heartstrings.
“It’s such a special song for me that when we started filming my first few takes, it was hard for me to not cry all of my makeup off thinking about what I was singing,” she shared. “I also loved seeing my little sister film in her element in Arkansas! She was such a pro.”
The sentimental video displays Edwards chasing her country music dreams in Nashville, while Berkleigh grows up in Arkansas and goes about her everyday life. Edward’s soul-touching vocals paired with the sequence of notable snippets, are certain to encourage fans to check in on their family and friends.