Chris Janson, Travis Tritt Announce Co-Headlining Tour

Chris Janson teamed with Travis Tritt for a song on his new album “All In,” and now the men are taking their partnership on the road for their co-headlining Can’t Miss Tour.

“I’m really looking forward to the ‘Can’t Miss Tour’ with Chris this fall,” Tritt said in a statement. “Our high-energy performances complement each other so well. Audiences are going to be thoroughly entertained.”

Janson added: “Excited to be out touring with one of my favorites. It’s gonna be a rowdy fall, and I’m looking forward to it!”

Tritt joined Janson for his song “Things You Can’t Live Without” on “All In.” Janson co-wrote the uproarious banger with David Lee Murphy, Deric Ruttan and Chris Stevens, and Tritt told him it sounded like a track he would have had a hit with in the ‘90s. The compliment was music to Janson’s ears.



“I was like, ‘Exactly,’” Janson said. “That was the vibe that I wanted when we wrote it. I wrote it with David Lee Murphy and it’s par for the course. From day one, I said, ‘I’ve got to get Travis on this with me.’ It would just be so killer. Dream day, big win, it’s same thing I’ve always been saying. I asked and he said yes. Then it was, ‘Poof, off to the races.’” The War Hippies, featuring Scooter Brown and Donnie Reis, will appear as special guests on the tour. More tour dates to be will be announced in the coming weeks. For tickets and more information, visit www.TravisTritt.com or www.ChrisJanson.com. The Can’t Miss Tour tour dates are:

Oct. 7: Huntington, WV Mountain Health Arena

Oct. 8: Youngstown, OH Covelli Centre

Oct. 9: Allentown, PA PPL Center

Oct. 13: Jonesboro, AR First National Bank Arena

Oct. 14: Grand Prairie, TX Texas Trust CU Theater

Oct. 20: Highland Heights, KY BB&T Arena

Oct. 22: Corbin, KY The Corbin Arena

Oct. 23: Charlotte, NC Bojangles’ Coliseum

Oct. 27: Clearwater, FL Ruth Eckerd Hall

Oct. 28: Estero, FL Hertz Arena

Oct. 29: Pompano Beach, FL Pompano Beach Amphitheater

Nov. 5: Richmond, VA Altria Theater

Nov. 11: Tupelo, MS BancorpSouth Arena

Nov. 19: Atlanta, GA Gas South Arena




