Chris Janson, Travis Tritt Announce Co-Headlining Tour

Travis Tritt joined Chris Janson for his song “Things You Can’t Live Without” on Janson's new album “All In.”
by 37m ago

Chris Janson teamed with Travis Tritt for a song on his new album “All In,” and now the men are taking their partnership on the road for their co-headlining Can’t Miss Tour.

“I’m really looking forward to the ‘Can’t Miss Tour’ with Chris this fall,” Tritt said in a statement. “Our high-energy performances complement each other so well. Audiences are going to be thoroughly entertained.”

Janson added: “Excited to be out touring with one of my favorites. It’s gonna be a rowdy fall, and I’m looking forward to it!”

Tritt joined Janson for his song “Things You Can’t Live Without” on “All In.” Janson co-wrote the uproarious banger with David Lee Murphy, Deric Ruttan and Chris Stevens, and Tritt told him it sounded like a track he would have had a hit with in the ‘90s. The compliment was music to Janson’s ears.

