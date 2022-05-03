Chris Janson, Travis Tritt Announce Co-Headlining Tour

Chris Janson teamed with Travis Tritt for a song on his new album “All In,” and now the men are taking their partnership on the road for their co-headlining Can’t Miss Tour.
“I’m really looking forward to the ‘Can’t Miss Tour’ with Chris this fall,” Tritt said in a statement. “Our high-energy performances complement each other so well. Audiences are going to be thoroughly entertained.”
Janson added: “Excited to be out touring with one of my favorites. It’s gonna be a rowdy fall, and I’m looking forward to it!”
Tritt joined Janson for his song “Things You Can’t Live Without” on “All In.” Janson co-wrote the uproarious banger with David Lee Murphy, Deric Ruttan and Chris Stevens, and Tritt told him it sounded like a track he would have had a hit with in the ‘90s. The compliment was music to Janson’s ears.