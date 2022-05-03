Matt Stell Celebrates Women in New Song ‘Man Made’

</noscript> </div>

Stell says he’s more of a sad songs guy, even when he’s the happiest. When “Man Made” hit him so hard, he knew it was something he had been missing.

“It stuck with me after I listened to it the first time,” Stell explained. “I knew it was special, and I knew I wanted to be the one that got to sing this song and kind of take it to the world.”

The 6’7″ singer hopes “Man Made” shows his evolution as an artist and promises more on his upcoming project.

“It’s like you take a little bit of this and a little bit of that, and you kinda mix it together, and that sort of makes your flavor musically,” he said. “The new music is just gonna be a continuation of that. Hopefully, we’re getting it dialed in more. I know that we are. It’s gonna be a project that I’m really proud of, full of songs that I believe in. At the end of the day, the song is king.”