Matt Stell Celebrates Women in New Song ‘Man Made’

Matt Stell: "I knew I wanted to be the one that got to sing this song."
Matt Stell’s new single “Man Made” isn’t an ode to mamas, but just in time for Mother’s Day, he’s giving them a lot of credit.

Written by Brett Sheroky and Ian Christian and produced by Stell and Ash Bowers, “Man Made” includes the lyrics: All us boys wanna grow up and make our mamas proud| Find that girl who lifts us up when life gets us down| Behind any guy doing anything right is a woman’s work at hand| If a man made anything it’s ’cause a woman made that man

“Man Made” is the lead single from Stell’s upcoming new project.

