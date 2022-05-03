Matt Stell Celebrates Women in New Song ‘Man Made’

Matt Stell’s new single “Man Made” isn’t an ode to mamas, but just in time for Mother’s Day, he’s giving them a lot of credit.
Written by Brett Sheroky and Ian Christian and produced by Stell and Ash Bowers, “Man Made” includes the lyrics: All us boys wanna grow up and make our mamas proud| Find that girl who lifts us up when life gets us down| Behind any guy doing anything right is a woman’s work at hand| If a man made anything it’s ’cause a woman made that man
“Man Made” is the lead single from Stell’s upcoming new project.