Music

Chayce Beckham Shares How his Rock Bottom Led To Winning ‘American Idol’

Chayce Beckham's new EP "Doin' It Right" was released last month, which was No. 1 on the iTunes Country Chart
by 48m ago

One year ago this month, Chayce Beckham’s life changed forever. On May 23, 2021, Beckham won “American Idol,” effectively trading in his career as a heavy machinery operator for that of a full-fledged country star.

“It’s taken a lot of adjusting,” Beckham said. “To get love and support from people, it’s really a special thing for me. I’ve had a lot of big changes.”

The most significant change since winning “American Idol” is that Beckham’s new EP “Doin’ It Right” was released last this month. The California native co-wrote four of the six songs on the EP, which was No. 1 on the iTunes Country Chart and all-genre chart after it was released. Beckham’s single “Can’t Do Without Me,” from “Doin’ It Right,” is at country radio now.

“I’m just a normal dude,” Beckham said. “The whole world changed a year ago, but I’ve been working very hard. I traded in my 12-hour-a-day job for a 24-hour-a-day job, and this is something that I put all my energy into now. It’s nice to know that hopefully, it’s making a difference for some people as far as the music goes.”

But to get here, Beckham had to overcome some significant challenges – including a car wreck that nearly killed him and a subsequent DUI.
In the months before the pandemic, Beckham’s band played shows almost every night. He was drinking and living the lifestyle that comes with playing in a bar band. Then the first blow came – his beloved grandfather died of cancer. Then COVID-19 closed the entertainment industry, and Beckham’s band was forced to break up. Stuck at home and living with this longtime girlfriend, Beckham kept drinking.

Embedded from www.youtube.com.