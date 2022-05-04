Lori McKenna Shares her “Extraordinary” Experience Songwriting with Taylor Swift

Lori McKenna has had a hand in writing some of country music’s biggest hits, including Tim McGraw’s “Humble and Kind,” Carrie Underwood’s “Cry Pretty” and Little Big Town’s “Girl Crush.”
But Taylor Swift might be her most famous collaborator. The pair wrote Swift’s hit “I Bet You Think About Me” before Swift played at Gillette Stadium. The song was re-released in 2021 on “Red (Taylor’s Version)” but originally came out in 2012.
McKenna dropped by to chat with Thomas Rhett on Where We Started Radio about her memories songwriting with Swift.
It started as a surprise.
“A couple days before she gets here, I’m eating dinner with the kids, and I get a FaceTime from a number I didn’t know,” McKenna said. “This is back 10-something years ago. And I answer it because we were like, ’Who’s FaceTiming me?’ And it’s Taylor like, ’Hey, I’m coming to town. Would you have some time?'”