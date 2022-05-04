Lori McKenna Shares her “Extraordinary” Experience Songwriting with Taylor Swift

</noscript> </div>

“(She had) two sold-out nights at Gillette Stadium,” McKenna recalled. “And she showed up at my house, day of the first show with this song. She pretty much had the “I Bet You Think…” she had the title. She had what she wanted to say. She kind of just wanted somebody to bounce stuff off of.”

McKenna said she checked in with Rose to make she remembered the story correctly because Swift has such a unique way of songwriting.

She doesn’t take notes.

“I was like, ’Am I crazy? Do I remember this right?'” she remembers asking Rose. “She didn’t write down anything. She just remembers. And it’s one of those real fun co-writes where you’re just the cheerleader. You’re the coffee maker. You’ll get a sandwich if they need to eat or something, but you’re there for moral support.”

McKenna said she tried to just be there, listen, and be her best friend during the process.

“If there was something that I thought I could add, and she just wrote this song, and we sang it maybe once, and I typed the lyrics, and she jumped in a car, went to the show,” McKenna said.

McKenna and her kids went to Swift’s sold-out show at Gillette Stadium, too, and she says the singer “took care of us all night long.”

“It was extraordinary,” McKenna said.