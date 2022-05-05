Tim McGraw Reveals Intense Fitness Routine With Russell Dickerson And Brandon Davis

Tim McGraw proves that he’s the strongest artist in country music – could you keep up with his CrossFit-style workout?

When Tim McGraw isn’t pumping out new music, he’s pumping iron. At 55-years-old, the country legend has proved yet again that his rock-solid triceps and washboard abs have not developed overnight.

The hitmaker recently revealed (May 4) the rigorous workout routine that got him in tip-top tour shape. McGraw recently embarked on his 2022 nationwide trek, but made it clear that he will continue with his healthy lifestyle.

Within the video that garnered over 137.8K likes and 1.9M views on TikTok alone, the singer is filmed running a bootcamp-like session out on the road with tourmates Russell Dickerson and Brandon Davis.

“Working out is a big part of my routine on tour…@russelled @brandondavis_music you boys held your own this weekend!!” shared McGraw alongside the high-intensity clip.

Gym rats, fitness gurus, and even notable names in the hit television show “1883” took to the comments to applaud the group for dominating the challenging circuits.

“Always in beast mode,” actor Eric Nelsen pointed out. “Gettin after it! 💪🏾 💪🏾” said Hollywood A-lister LaMonica Garrett. “My jaw has dropped on the floor. You are the most ripped man in country music!” a fan added.

The multi-platinum artist swears by his fitness program, to the extent that he brings along a gym on wheels. The heavy gear is all stored away in a trailer sponsored by ButcherBox.In the action-packed clip, Dickerson and Davis are seen executing perfect crunches, pushing sleds, whipping weighted ropes, and smashing tires with sledgehammers.

“I feel like we are easing in right now,” Dickerson told the cameras. “Easing into the chaos. He’s just letting us dip our toes in, instead of baptism by fire. So, we don’t all just run away crying,” he added with a smile.

The “7500 OBO” singer has big plans to enhance the workout, as he broke down the routine with Men’s Journal ahead of the multi-city journey.

“We do a big CrossFit training session in the afternoon that usually goes from an hour to an hour and a half. It depends on how everybody holds up,” It starts with 10 or 15 people; it ends with four or five sometimes,” he explained. “That’s our afternoon workout. Then we go get showered up and have dinner, and get ready to do a show.”

McGraw took control of his health when he starred in “Four Christmases.” McGraw mentioned that his daughter Gracie pointed out his weight gain on the television screen, and that’s when he altered his habits.

“I was in the prime of my career, and I wasn’t capitalizing on it,” he told Men’s Health before mentioning he removed junk food from his diet and started going on frequent morning walks. “I use my whole body to sing—my legs, my butt. And having more control over those things makes my voice stronger.”

McGraw told the publication that working out is a form of self-care and benefits his mental health.

“This workout is my meditation,” he gushed. “It frees things up in your head so you can get the trash out for a little while,” he concluded.

The award-winning artist will be cranking out parking lot sweat sessions until June, when he wraps up his must-see tour in Mansfield, MA.